New Inclusion360™ Platform Launched by VantageScore® to Pinpoint Opportunities for Financial Inclusion

STAMFORD, Conn., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial inclusion and its impact on wealth equality remain among the most important issues facing consumers, lenders and policy makers. To enable greater financial inclusion, VantageScore today announced the launch of Inclusion360. The groundbreaking, open access, and interactive analytics platform uses comprehensive data sets to uncover previously underserved consumers by geographic market. VantageScore is an industry leader in predictive analytics and driving financially inclusive credit score outcomes for traditionally underserved demographic groups.

Patent-pending Inclusion360 uses novel analytic techniques to uniquely combine data from the three Nationwide Credit Reporting Agencies (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion), VantageScore 4.0 credit scores, and information from the U.S. Census Bureau 2019 5-Year American Community Survey to generate unprecedented data insights into underserved communities across the United States. Through predictive analytics, Inclusion360 identifies nearly 13 million creditworthy consumers that have prime or near prime VantageScore credit scores that previously did not have conventional credit scores. The data is intended to be used to enable lenders and policy makers to discover and identify where financial inclusion opportunities exist using VantageScore credit scores.

"Inclusion360 provides powerful open access data and insights to help identify communities of creditworthy consumers that were sometimes previously excluded from mainstream financial services and wealth building opportunities," said Silvio Tavares, President & CEO of VantageScore.

"Being more inclusive is a win-win. Lenders can grow their businesses in a safe and sound manner and have a positive impact on the financial lives of consumers that were often previously left behind by outdated scoring models," Tavares added.

Inclusion360 data helps consumer credit-industry stakeholders gain insight needed to reach creditworthy consumers in U.S. geographies that conventional credit scores would likely restrict. Ultimately, providing opportunities for these underserved consumers to access credit can improve their financial lives and help bridge the gap in credit and wealth equality.

All data and information provided in and by Inclusion360 is for informational purposes only. Users are responsible for compliance with all applicable laws and regulations when using such data and information, including fair lending laws. Inclusion360 is used to identify potential opportunities to use VantageScore credit scoring models to expand access to credit in underserved communities. It is unlawful for a lender to discriminate on a prohibited basis in any aspect of a credit transaction. Depictions of VantageScore credit scores are not a guarantee of obtaining a VantageScore credit score or of obtaining a score in any range depicted as lendable. Inclusion360 uses U.S. Census Bureau Data but neither Inclusion360 nor VantageScore is endorsed or certified by the U.S. Census Bureau.

About VantageScore Solutions

VantageScore Solutions develops consumer credit scoring models that combine the need for both financial inclusivity and dependable predictiveness across all scoring ranges. The company's most recent models score approximately 96 percent of all adults 18 and older – including 37 million more people than conventional models – without sacrificing safety and soundness. As a result, lenders using VantageScore can extend credit to those who have been historically marginalized, including minority and lower-to-middle income Americans. VantageScore credit scores are used by thousands of lenders, landlords, utility companies, telecom companies, and many others to determine creditworthiness. Additionally, tens of millions of consumers rely on free access to their VantageScore credit scores to monitor their own creditworthiness.

VantageScore Solutions was launched in 2006 and is owned by America's three national credit reporting companies (CRCs) – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Using a patent-protected tri-bureau methodology, VantageScore delivers time-tested, innovative and more consistent credit scoring models across all three CRCs.

