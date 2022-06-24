Zoomlion Carries Forward Its International Market Development with Localization Strategy and Diversified Logistics

CHANGSHA, CHINA, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK), a leading high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise, has reported a 51.05 percent year-on-year growth of overseas sales in 2021, further expanding its business development in the international market with key emphasis on promoting localization strategy and diversified international logistics solutions.

The various construction equipment used for building the N'Djamena Stadium in Chad are being supplied by Zoomlion. (PRNewswire)

Zoomlion is committed to provide high-quality machinery products to support infrastructure constructions in the overseas market, and has participated in a series of high-profile projects including the N'Djamena Stadium in Chad with 10 units of cranes, excavators, bulldozers and concrete pumping trucks provided and the Mumbai metro project in India with Zoomlion's ZAT4500H all-terrain cranes featured on site.

Following the localization strategy, Zoomlion has also customized products for the overseas market. On May 24, Zoomlion delivered an order of customized pumping equipments to Singapore that fit the local market demand of energy efficiency and reliable performance . Its ZTR260 tunnel-boring machine has also been deployed to the F4 section of the E60 highway project in Georgia that's improving the working efficiency and safety significantly of one of Georgia's largest and most important infrastructure project.

In the meantime, Zoomlion has joined international trade shows including World of Concrete in Las Vegas, U.S., Build Expo in Kenya, NAMP in South Africa and KOMATEK Exhibition in Turkey to keep in close contact with partners worldwide.

"Zoomlion's success in overseas market is the fruition of our localization development strategy, with the customized products that cater to customers' specific needs as the foundation, we are also setting up our own teams on the ground to achieve end-to-end business model," said Li Bin, Executive Deputy General Manager of Zoomlion Overseas.

Zoomlion has further strengthen its localized strategy to establish 10 comprehensive production bases and 10 spare parts warehouses in the globe wide with local employees to reach 87% of total number of staff, serving with tailored products and solutions that covered over 130 countries and regions.

Zoomlion also actively pursues stable overseas market development through diversified export channels as part of its localization strategy. By taking the Changsha China-Europe freight train, the logistics time from Hunan China to Europe countries is shortened from 40 days to less than 15 days for ocean freight at the cost of one-fifth of air freight, significantly improving international logistics timeliness and diversifying international logistics options between Hunan and Europe.

"In the future, with the continuous advancement of the localization strategy and the diversified international logistics solutions, Zoomlion will better and more deeply connect with overseas markets and support more projects," said Li.

