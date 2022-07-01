Bodybuilding.com Forms Partnership with Retail Ecommerce Ventures

LOS ANGELES , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodybuilding.com, the world's largest online fitness store, has struck a deal to partner with Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV), a global leader in ecommerce with a rapidly growing roster of well-known brands.

Bodybuilding.com specializes in dietary, sports, and bodybuilding supplements. Its platform includes an e-commerce store with private label ("Signature") and third-party brands, an interactive fitness coaching app ("Bodyfit"), and a loyal online community , ("BodySpace and Forum"), with over 15 million registered members.

REV's all-star team of e-commerce veterans will bring their deep domain expertise into substantial operational roles within Bodybuilding.com and help build upon the company's considerable online footprint.

"We couldn't be more excited to become partners in the Bodybuilding.com platform. My dad was a professional bodybuilder, and this is a brand I have been passionate about for nearly two decades", said Tai Lopez, who co-founded REV along with Alex Mehr. "This company's history is only in its first inning, and at a time when there's so much noise and confusion on the internet, Bodybuilding.com's trusted content, products, and community are more valuable than ever."

This partnership marks yet another high-profile deal for REV, whose mission is to transform iconic legacy brands into ecommerce success stories. Their impressive portfolio includes globally-recognized brands, such as Pier 1, Radio Shack, Dressbarn, Ralph & Russo, Stein Mart, Franklin Mint, Modell's, MentorBox, FarmersCart, Linens 'n Things, and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Retail Ecommerce Ventures into the Bodybuilding.com family", said Karl Walsh, CEO of Bodybuilding.com. "Their expertise in e-commerce, digital marketing, technology, and community-building is a significant value-add to our platform and will further catalyze our growth both domestically and internationally. At Bodybuilding.com, we are stewards of a legacy that supports individuals building their bodies and their lives – and this relationship will enable us to achieve our mission at an even greater scale."

Bodybuilding.com has been helping people achieve their fitness, health, and wellness goals since 1999 alongside a loyal community of lifestyle enthusiasts that now boasts +11 million social media followers and +5 million YouTube subscribers.

About Bodybuilding.com

Bodybuilding.com has become a pioneer in direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce by combining commerce, community, and content. Through helping people achieve their fitness, health, and wellness goals, Bodybuilding.com has built one of the largest online sports nutrition stores in the world – with more than 10,000 products, 25,000 articles, 9,000 videos, and a loyal community of more than 15 million online subscribers.

About Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV)

Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV) was founded by Alex Mehr and Tai Lopez in 2019 and is a global leader in ecommerce with a rapidly growing portfolio of brands that includes companies, such as Pier1, RadioShack, Steinmart, Modell's, Dressbarn and more that are recognized in every corner of the world. With unrivaled experience in digital marketing and advertising, they create thriving online stores where physical-first operations previously struggled. REV's deep domain knowledge and expertise helps transform iconic legacy brands into ecommerce success stories.

