Angela Greiling Keane Named New Bloomberg Government News Director

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced that Angela Greiling Keane has joined the organization as news director.

Greiling Keane, most recently managing editor for states at Politico, reports to Bloomberg Industry Group Editor-In-Chief Cesca Antonelli. Greiling Keane will lead the organization's Congressional, political, and election-related news and analysis.

"We're thrilled that that Angela Greiling Keane is the new news director for Bloomberg Government," said Antonelli. "Angela will focus on must-read Congressional coverage and stories on the issues most relevant to BGOV customers in corporate government affairs and on the Hill."

"I'm excited to join the Bloomberg Industry Group news team and to work with the powerhouse team of reporters and analysts at Bloomberg Government," said Greiling Keane. "Reporting on politics and policy has never been more important than it is now."

Greiling Keane spent more than five years at Politico, most recently building the organization's coverage of state capitals and federal policy. She served as president of the National Press Club in 2013 and was president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute in 2020 and 2021. She previously worked at Bloomberg News as White House correspondent and as a reporter covering transportation regulations. Greiling Keane is a graduate of the University of Missouri, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism.

