ENCAP INVESTMENTS, L.P., INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL, HILLTOP RESIDENTIAL JOIN VILLAGE TOWERS

HOUSTON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody National Companies is pleased to announce that Hilltop Residential will be joining the Village Towers development at Bunker Hill and I-10. Hilltop Residential, a real estate investment firm specializing in the Multifamily space, will occupy 10,760 square feet on the fifth floor of Tower II, with their lease commencing November 1, 2022.

EnCap Investments, L.P. has also moved their headquarters to Tower II in the Village Towers development. As of March 2022, EnCap occupies 36,460 square feet on the fifth and sixth floors after their relocation from Louisiana Street in Downtown Houston. EnCap provides growth capital to independent energy groups, having invested more than $22 billion into more than 240 companies since 1988.

Independent Financial began construction on 8,029 square feet on the second floor of Tower II in December 2021, and took occupancy of the new space in May. The McKinney-based financial institution will use the new space to facilitate loan production. Forbes Magazine ranked Independent Financial as one of the best banks in America in 2021.

"EnCap Investments, Independent Financial, and Hilltop Residential, combined with the existing tenant lineup of Prologis, Veritex Bank, 2nd MD and Spur Energy creates a unique hub here in the Memorial Villages. We are excited that they have chosen this project, and the retail tenants Masraff's, Tiny's Milk and Cookies, Treebeards, Belong Bakery, Texadelphia and Bean & Bottle share this enthusiasm," commented Brett Moody, CEO of Moody National Companies.

Ahead of the lease-up schedule, the management team is in active negotiations with interested parties for the remaining available space.

Founded in 1996, Moody National Companies is a full service commercial real estate company inclusive of mortgage, management, development, realty, insurance, title and exchange divisions. Together, these divisions have managed over $2B in commercial real estate. Headquartered in Houston, TX, Moody National has employed over 1,200 employees and for 25 years, has prospered under the leadership of innovative real estate professionals. For more information, please visit moodynational.com.

