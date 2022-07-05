Freedom Mortgage Announces Winner of the 2022 Celebrate Freedom Award

Honor goes to Dr. Matthew R. Burke, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran and founder of 10 CAN, a nonprofit organization helping veterans and first responders overcome trauma

—Award presented July 4 at the Wawa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia—

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies and the top VA and top Federal Housing Administration (FHA) (government-insured) lender in the U.S. in 2021, has named Dr. Matthew R. Burke of Florida this year's winner of the company's Celebrate Freedom Award. Burke was officially recognized on July 4th at the Wawa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia, where the Celebration of Freedom ceremony was held in front of Independence Hall. Burke received a check for $10,000 from Freedom Mortgage and a trip for two to the festival.

Dr. Matthew R. Burke is this year's winner of the Freedom Mortgage Celebrate Freedom Award.

The Celebrate Freedom Award is open to all service members, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers. based on their essay in response to the question, "What does it mean to have the freedom to serve our nation and how has your sense of duty to help others made an impact?"

A former Safety Superintendent in the U.S. Air Force, Burke was severely injured during his fourth combat duty in Afghanistan. Upon returning to civilian life, Burke suffered multiple issues, including post-traumatic stress syndrome and depression. At one point, Burke and his family faced homelessness.

Finding hope in serving others, Burke launched 10 CAN, Inc., a non-profit that uses outdoor recreation, education, and rehabilitation to foster healing, prevent suicides, and build a community among those who have served in the military or as first responders. In less than 10 years, 10 CAN has saved over 3,500 people from suicide, assisted more than 10,000 children, and influenced more than 100,000 families around the world.

"I'm honored to receive the Freedom Mortgage Celebrate Freedom Award," said Burke. "This is a wonderful program that recognizes the many unsung heroes in our country, and I'm thrilled to share my story. This check will go to further enhance and expand the programs we offer at 10 CAN."

"During this year's Celebrate Freedom Award contest, we heard from so many who have done so much for our country and their communities," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage president and CEO. "It's important that we continue to recognize the sacrifices these heroes made and thank them for their service and the immense impact they have made. We congratulate Dr. Burke for being this year's award recipient and thank him and all veterans, service members, first responders, and healthcare workers for their service to our nation."

For the first 600 submitted applications for the Celebrate Freedom Award, Freedom Mortgage made a $5 donation to both Feeding America® and the USO (United Service Organizations). A total donation of $6,000 was split between both groups, which helped provide at least 30,000 meals to people facing hunger as well as programs for service members and their families.

Through Team Freedom Cares, Freedom Mortgage's employee engagement and philanthropic program, the company provides assistance to many charities, including groups that support military service members, veterans, and their families. Last year, the company and its employees donated over $2.6 million to support several organizations, including Feeding America®, Habitat for Humanity, MBA Opens Doors Foundation, The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots, among others.

For more information on Freedom Mortgage's philanthropic efforts, visit www.teamfreedomcares.org.

