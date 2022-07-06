Canon's Sustainability Efforts Earn Gold Rating From EcoVadis

The French-based organization recognized Canon with Gold award for the seventh time, placing it in top five percent of companies globally out of more than 90,000 evaluated

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, earned recognition for its sustainability efforts in garnering a Gold rating from French-based environmental organization EcoVadis. It marked the seventh time Canon, Inc. attained Gold status.

The French-based organization EcoVadis recognized Canon with the Gold award for the seventh time, placing it in top five percent of companies globally out of more than 90,000 evaluated.

More than 90,000 companies from 200 industries across 160 countries were part of the evaluation, with EcoVadis assessing themes related to the environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainability procurement. In being awarded a Gold rating, Canon placed among the top five percent of companies globally.

Canon Inc.'s sustainability efforts drew commendation from EcoVadis, which provided high marks among the areas of environment and sustainable procurement.

Canon recently published its sustainability report for 2022, addressing environmental and social issues to realize a sustainable society by creating new value through business and research and development activities.

Climate concerns also garnered in-depth analysis in the sustainability report. Canon has the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 by continuing the process of developing smaller and lighter products, streamlining logistics operations by engaging in energy-saving initiatives at production sites, developing products that are energy efficient and recycling products at the end of their cycles.

In the spirit of Canon's corporate philosophy of Kyosei – all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future – Canon is committed to an approach to business that is socially responsible and economically logical for its sustainability efforts.

