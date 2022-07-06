Ohio History Connection Names New CEO

Megan Wood is organization's first female leader after national search

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio History Connection board of trustees has named Megan Wood, 41, of Worthington as the organization's next executive director and CEO, effective Aug. 1.

Wood, who has served as director of cultural resources for the Ohio History Connection since 2019, is the first woman to lead the private, nonprofit organization that was established in 1885. The organization functions as the state's partner in preserving and interpreting Ohio's history, archaeology, natural history and historic architecture across a network of 58 sites, 1.8 million collections items and hundreds of exhibits.

"Megan was the clear choice among a large and diverse pool of national candidates," said Charles R. Moses, president of the Ohio History Connection board of trustees. "She represents the Ohio History Connection's ongoing commitment to cultivating talent within its own ranks. Her vision for the organization is in line with the board's, and she is the ideal leader to guide the Ohio History Connection into its next era as we continue our enduring mission of embracing the present, sharing the past and transforming the future."

Wood emerged as the Ohio History Connection's next leader after a nationwide search yielded a deep pool of diverse and talented candidates from elite institutions across the country.

"I am pleased that the Ohio History Connection will be led by Ohioan Megan Wood," said Governor Mike DeWine. "Ohio has an important and remarkable past, and with Megan Wood as the new CEO, the Ohio History Connection will continue to ensure that Ohio's many historic places and fascinating stories reach a wide variety of audiences."

"I believe in the power of history as a way to better understand ourselves and our place in this world," Wood said. "I plan to help the Ohio History Connection embrace its role of sharing Ohio's diverse stories and making Ohio communities better as a partner with other governmental, nonprofit and private partners. The Ohio History Connection will continue to grow as a vibrant organization that improves every community we touch by cultivating pride, encouraging economic development and bringing people together."

Wood succeeds Burt Logan, who in late March announced his plans to retire in 2023.

Effective Aug. 1, Logan will transition into a role of executive consultant to the board of trustees through Feb. 28, 2023.

