Volaris Reports June 2022 Traffic Results: 11% YoY demand growth with an 84% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris (the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its June 2022 preliminary traffic results.

In June 2022, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased 17.2% compared to June 2021, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased 10.9% compared to the same period; the result was a load factor of 84.4% (-4.7 pp YoY). Volaris transported 2.4 million passengers during the month, a 10.4% increase compared to June 2021. Passenger demand (RPMs) in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased 9.9% and 13.5%, respectively, compared to June 2021. Year-to-date, Volaris' demand (measured in RPMs) increased 34.5% YoY, with a load factor expansion of 1.1 pp, to 84.0%.

Commenting on June 2022 traffic figures, Volaris' President and CEO Enrique Beltranena said: "Volaris remains disciplined about adding capacity to match passenger demand. During the quarter, the Company passed on a portion of higher jet prices through fare increases or, in certain cases, reallocated flights to more profitable routes. We will continue to be nimble and responsive to market conditions in the coming months."



Jun 2022 Jun 2021 Variance YTD Jun 2022 YTD Jun 2021 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,626 1,480 9.9 % 9,951 7,680 29.6 % International 722 636 13.5 % 3,884 2,604 49.1 % Total 2,347 2,116 10.9 % 13,834 10,284 34.5 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,873 1,635 14.6 % 11,466 9,050 26.7 % International 908 739 22.9 % 5,005 3,357 49.1 % Total 2,781 2,373 17.2 % 16,472 12,408 32.8 % Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)











Domestic 86.8 % 90.5 % (3.7) pp 86.8 % 84.9 % 1.9 pp International 79.5 % 86.1 % (6.6) pp 77.6 % 77.6 % 0.0 pp Total 84.4 % 89.1 % (4.7) pp 84.0 % 82.9 % 1.1 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,861 1,676 11.1 % 11,535 8,590 34.3 % International 494 458 7.8 % 2,738 1,884 45.3 % Total 2,354 2,134 10.4 % 14,272 10,474 36.3 %













Economic Jet Fuel Price (USD per gallon, preliminary)











Average 4.60 2.22 107.2 % 3.80 2.04 86.3 %

