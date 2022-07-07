UgoWork to offer 360-degree approach to forklift battery management to fleet managers

QUEBEC, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - UgoWork™, a Canadian energy solutions provider specialized in lithium-ion batteries for industrial trucks, today launches its industry-first, end-to-end offer for forklift battery management.

UgoWork offers unprecedented products, services and plans for the complete lifecycle of forklift batteries.

High-performance lithium-ion batteries

First, its lithium-ion batteries are designed specifically to maximize uptimes and team productivity for fleets in third-party logistics (3PL), warehousing and cold storage as well as in the manufacturing and food and beverage sectors. UgoWork's 24V (Class II and III) , 36V (Class I and II) , and 48V (Class 1) lithium-ion batteries for electric forklift trucks are all certified by UL , the safety science leader that helps companies to demonstrate the safety, sustainability, security and quality of their products.

"When you think about the safety of lithium-ion batteries, UL certification comes first to mind," explained Philippe Beauchamp, UgoWork's President and CEO. "But safety is not a milestone, it's a culture. Anyone in a relationship with UgoWork, from our team members to our customers, can experience safety through our processes, products and user experience. They can immediately feel the sustainability of our commitment."

Energy as a Service (EaaS) business model

UgoWork introduces organizations throughout the supply chain to their exclusive Energy as a Service (EaaS) program. This pay-per-use model means that customers can achieve higher energy savings without compromising material handling operations—and free up CAPEX for investments in more strategic areas of their businesses.

In addition, while lithium-ion batteries provide extensive durable performance, UgoWork also works with trusted partners for the safe recycling and replacement of products that have come to the end of their useful lives—a must in today's industry where sustainability targets and upcoming Battery Passport for complete traceability will become key.

Real-time fleet monitoring and optimization

The company's 24/7 real-time and remote monitoring system helps customers to ensure steady throughput and uninterrupted operations.

"Thanks to the battery's connectivity with the Cloud, our energy experts are supporting our customers around the clock. UgoWork can inform on any abnormal situation requiring immediate attention, or identify a potential bottleneck in equipment usage in the future. This system is a critical tool for businesses looking to reduce their total cost of ownership while increasing their throughput."

"Rather than 'only' offering sophisticated lithium-ion batteries, UgoWork took a holistic approach to address the day-to-day issues our customers face from an operations standpoint and overall business perspective. We believe that we are the value-added partner fleet managers need to meet their KPIs," added Beauchamp.

UgoWork will be hosting a webinar to share tips to eliminating the hidden costs associated with forklift operations for fleet managers on Wednesday July 20, at 2 p.m. EDT.

Forklift dealers wishing to learn more about integrating next-generation lithium-ion batteries to their solution offer can also contact UgoWork .

About UgoWork

UgoWork develops, manufactures, and offers energy expertise and innovative lithium-ion power solutions that unlock the possibilities of Energy as a Service for the material handling industry. The company provides a flexible and cost-efficient consumption model that guarantees uptime and peace of mind. Its cloud-based approach to fleet optimization, pay-per-use program, energy insight, continuous field service, uptime guarantee, and end-of-life management enable fleet managers to execute their energy transition seamlessly. UgoWork's products and energy solutions cater to industrial trucks operating in the food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, and distribution sectors.

Based in Quebec, Canada, the company offers its advanced, cost-efficient, and proven energy management programs across North America to many fortune 500 companies. Visit ugowork.com .

