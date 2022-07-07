Veriff Expands its Services to 45 languages

Veriff adds five new languages to meet growing global customer demand

New York, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider, today announced the addition of five new languages to its identity verification platform. The new languages include Filipino, Korean, Portuguese, Sinhala and Thai making identity verification service available in more languages than competition in the industry.

"Rapid digitalization over the past two years has increased the demand for online identity verification services and it's become an integral part of any online business, especially for companies scaling globally," said Raul Liive, the Head of Product. "At Veriff we want to make sure that our clients can securely onboard customers from anywhere in the world to support their global growth. Adding new languages to our verification flow makes secure identity verification more accessible for people worldwide."

Veriff's verification process is available in Arabic, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese (simplified), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, English, Filipino, Finnish, French, Georgian, German, Greek, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Norwegian (Bokmål), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Ukrainian, Serbian (Latin script), Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali (Latin script), Spanish, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese.

The new languages are available in Veriff Android and iOS SDKs as well as in the web verification flows.

For more information about Veriff's language support, please visit www.veriff.com .

About Veriff

Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate, and automated online IDV. With the largest document specimen database on the market, Veriff's intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 10,200 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries.

Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across financial services, crypto, gaming and mobility sectors. Veriff's clients include Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Starship, Trustpilot, Uphold, Wise, and others. Veriff's latest $100 million investment round brings its total funding to $200M and its valuation to $1.5B. Veriff's investors include Tiger Capital, Alkeon, IVP, Accel, Mosaic Ventures, Y Combinator, Nordic Ninja and others. With offices in the U.S., UK, Spain and Estonia, Veriff employs over 500 people from 56 different nationalities. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654545/Veriff_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Veriff