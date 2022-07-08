HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF SHAVER-ROBICHAUX AGENCY, INC. IN LOUISIANA

HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF SHAVER-ROBICHAUX AGENCY, INC. IN LOUISIANA

CHICAGO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Shaver-Robichaux Agency, Inc. (Shaver-Robichaux). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

Located in Thibodaux and Raceland, Louisiana, Shaver-Robichaux is an independent agency providing commercial and personal insurance solutions, including home, auto, health, life and recreation.

"Shaver-Robichaux is a highly-regarded agency that will add great depth to our team," said Shaun Norris, President of Hub Gulf South. "They will make our strong firm even stronger and deeper. We are very fortunate to have them join Hub."

John Shaver, Principal, and the entire Shaver-Robichaux team will join Hub Gulf South.

"Hub is a perfect fit for us, and we are excited to join a firm with such critical mass to better serve clients," said Shaver. "We will accomplish a lot for our clients as a result of this partnership."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited