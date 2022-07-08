Innovid Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) (the "Company"), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital, today announced changes in its board of directors (the "Board"). Mr. Steven Cakebread has resigned for personal reasons and Mr. Brian Hughes has joined as a member of the Board to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board (the "Audit Committee") as Audit Committee Chair. Mr. Hughes was elected as a Class I director of the Company for a term expiring at the annual meeting of shareholders in 2025 or until his earlier death, resignation or removal.

"It has been a great pleasure to serve on the Board of Innovid and I wish Zvika and his team all the very best for the future," said Mr. Cakebread.

"Driving digital transformation and the role that software plays in it has been a key focus throughout my career in order to better meet customer needs and deliver business results," said Mr. Hughes. "Innovid sits in a very exciting place in the transformation of television to a digital infrastructure and I believe Innovid is well positioned to benefit as the shift to streaming continues."

Mr. Hughes, age 63, currently serves as a Director of Bentley Systems, CompoSecure, Inc. and Omnilit Acquisition Corp. Mr. Hughes was previously an audit partner, the national private markets group leader, and venture capital co-leader at KPMG LLP where he worked from 2002 to 2019 and an audit partner at Arthur Andersen where he worked from 1981 to 2002. Mr. Hughes received a Master's in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Accounting from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Hughes was chosen to serve on the Board because of his financial expertise, extensive accounting, auditing and venture capital experience as well as his experience as a director and advisor of other companies.

