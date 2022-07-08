IONQ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds IonQ Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2022

Jul. 8, 2022

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased IonQ between March 30, 2021 and May 2, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 1, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, IonQ, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) IonQ had not yet developed a 32-qubit quantum computer; (2) the Company's 11-qubit quantum computer suffered from significant error rates, rendering it useless; (3) IonQ's quantum the computer is not sufficiently reliable, so it is not accessible despite being available through major cloud providers; (4) a significant portion of IonQ's revenue was derived from improper roundtripping transactions with related parties; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were the materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

