MoonXBT Eliminates Transaction Fee for Multiple Spot Trading Pairs to Alleviate Investors' Burdens

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning from July 8th, MoonXBT, the innovative crypto social trading platform will implement zero-fee policy on multiple trading pairs for the spot market indefinitely until there's further official notice.

This zero-fee approach comes following the footsteps of some major exchanges such as Robinhood, Coinbase and Binnance. It is a necessary step to take to lessen the burden of the retail investors facing the bearish market. MoonXBT is one of the few crypto exchanges with a middle size of trading volume to carry out the zero-fee policy in sync with major players of the industry.

However, compared to Binance whose zero-fee policy only applies to Bitcoin trading pairs mainly including only BTC/USD, BTC/USDT, BTC/USDC, and BTC/BUSD, MoonXBT eliminates transaction fee for much more crypto trading pairs including BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, BNB/USDT, ADA/USDT, and XRP/USDT.

The exchange will also consider adding more trading pairs to the no-fee list in the future based on how the user base reacts to the zero-fee policy this time.

All users will enjoy zero-fee for both maker and taker orders without trading volume requirements or other pre-conditions.

"In spite of the fact that our trading volume is moderate compared to Binance or others, we have reserved enough power to handle the current market situation. No matter if it's a temporary correction or a bearish period, we want to take measures to make sure our users can cope with this phase together with our platform. We also want to make it easier for new users who want to try crypto investing during a relatively quiet time, " says Geroge Lee, the COO of MoonXBT.

Furthermore, MoonXBT has prepared 10,000 USDT for airdrop for the upcoming new users. Considering the social nature of the platform, the airdrop will be allocated based on the number of invites users bring.

Also, as the social trading platform, MoonXBT is equipped with social power to provide mental support to users to cope with the hard times. Users can always join the community or come to the forum to exchange thoughts and share strategies to discover effective ways to manage the market and to lessen fears and anxieties to keep emotional clarity and stability which is crucial for making investment decisions.

MoonXBT is also developing new products that can potentially hedge the crypto downtrend at this phase. It is also exploring new pricing models, new corporations and new business sources to provide consistent benefits to the users while keeping the sustainability of the exchange.

