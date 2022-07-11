GOLD FIELDS PROVIDES MARKET UPDATE ON PROPOSED YAMANA GOLD ACQUISITION

JOHANNESBURG, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) is pleased to provide a market update regarding the proposed acquisition of all the outstanding common shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX: YRI) (NYSE: AUY) (LSE: AUY) (Yamana) (the Transaction), including additional information on the quality and investment case of the combined company.
Full media release is available on the company website:
www.goldfields.com
Notes to editors
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa, and West Africa (including the Asanko Joint Venture) and one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.34Mo, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.6Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 111.8Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary share trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Investor Enquiries
Avishkar Nagaser
Tel: +27 11 562 9775
Mobile: +27 82 312 8692
Email: Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com
Media Contacts:
Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27 11 562 9849
Mobile: +27 72 493 5170
Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com
Sven Lunsche
Tel: +27 11 562 9763
Mobile: +27 82 260 9279
Email: Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com
View original content:
SOURCE Gold Fields Limited