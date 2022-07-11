Greenbrier Reports Third Quarter Results

New railcar backlog valued at $3.6 billion is highest value in six years

Lease fleet utilization of 98%

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., July 11, 2022 -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights

New railcar orders for 5,000 units valued at $670 million and deliveries of 5,200 units resulted in a book-to-bill of nearly 1.0x. Orders primarily originated in North America as Europe navigates the continued impact of the war in Ukraine .

Diversified new railcar backlog as of May 31, 2022 was 30,900 units with a value of $3.6 billion and provides strong earnings visibility.

Railcar refurbishment backlog of 3,100 units valued over $220 million is not included in new railcar backlog.

Maintained lease fleet utilization of 98%.

Gross margin and gross margin % increased sequentially as improvement in North American Manufacturing and Maintenance Services offset headwinds from Europe and pass-through of input cost escalations.

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $3.1 million , or $0.09 per diluted share, on revenue of $794 million .

Quarter end liquidity of $535 million , including $450 million in cash and $85 million of available borrowing capacity.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on August 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of July 28, 2022 , representing Greenbrier's 33rd consecutive quarterly dividend.

"Greenbrier delivered strong operating results in our third quarter. Lease fleet utilization and manufacturing production and delivery levels remain robust in North America. This performance was partially offset by inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine. Pass-through of input cost escalations protect Greenbrier when raw material prices spike, but dilute margin percentages," said Lorie Tekorius, Chief Executive Officer & President.

Tekorius concluded, "In Europe, the war triggered a pause in order activity after securing orders for 2,300 railcars in the first two quarters of our fiscal year. In recent weeks, European buyers are returning to the market and our sales pipeline is active. Lease syndications and Maintenance Services helped to balance our quarterly results, underscoring the value of Greenbrier's diverse business activities. Uncertainty in the U.S. economy remains an ongoing challenge, but our operations continue to build momentum. When confronted with difficult externalities, Greenbrier has a proven ability to produce value through our integrated platform."

Business Update & Outlook

Based on current business trends and production schedules for fiscal 2022, Greenbrier expects:

Deliveries of 18,500 – 19,500 units including approximately 1,500 units in Greenbrier-Maxion ( Brazil ).

Selling & administrative expense to be $210 - $215 million .

Capital expenditures will be approximately $310 million in Leasing & Management Services, $50 million in Manufacturing and $10 million in Maintenance Services. Net of proceeds of equipment sales of approximately $155 million , capital expenditures in Leasing & Management Services will be $155 million .

Financial Summary



Q3 FY22 Q2 FY22 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Revenue $793.5M $682.8M 16% increase reflects higher deliveries and pass-through of input cost escalations in Manufacturing and increased volumes in Maintenance Services Gross margin $76.3M $54.8M 39% increase reflects higher deliveries and improved operating efficiencies in Manufacturing and Maintenance Services Gross margin % 9.6 % 8.0 % Improving operating efficiencies in Manufacturing and Maintenance Services Selling and administrative $57.4M $54.7M Increased employee costs, consulting, and travel expense from higher business activity levels Net gain on disposition of equipment $0.7M $25.1M Timing of fleet rebalancing and optimization EBITDA $48.6M $51.7M Higher gross margin offset by minimal fleet sales in the quarter; See reconciliation on page 9 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest ($4.5M) $1.6M Partners' share of consolidated JV's operating results Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $3.1M $12.8M Primarily lower operating earnings reflecting timing of fleet sales Diluted EPS $0.09 $0.38



Segment Summary



Q3 FY22 Q2 FY22 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $650.9M $555.7M Increased deliveries and pass-through of input cost escalations Gross margin 6.1 % 3.7 % Improving operating efficiency partially offset by European headwinds and pass-through of input cost escalations (which increase revenue but are dilutive to GM %) Operating margin (1) 3.1 % 0.3 %

Deliveries (2) 4,900 4,400

Maintenance Services Revenue $101.5M $86.6M Increased wheel and repair volumes and scrapping activity Gross margin 10.2 % 5.7 % Improved throughput and scrapping activity Operating margin (1) 8.5 % 3.3 %

Leasing & Management Services (including GBX Leasing) Revenue $41.1M $40.5M Continued strong syndication activity and interim rent Gross margin 64.0 % 72.1 % More normalized gross margin activity Operating margin (1) (3) 46.7 % 117.5 % Timing of fleet rebalancing and optimization Fleet utilization 97.5 % 97.9 %



(1) See supplemental segment information on page 8 for additional information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into Manufacturing revenue and margins. (3) Includes Net loss (gain) on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our rail services business unit. Greenbrier manages 421,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of 11,800 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, unaudited)



May 31, 2022 February 28, 2022 November 30, 2021 August 31, 2021 May 31, 2021 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 449.7 $ 586.8 $ 410.8 $ 646.8 $ 628.2 Restricted cash 16.1 15.7 27.1 24.6 8.7 Accounts receivable, net 464.8 399.0 393.3 306.4 274.8 Income tax receivable 129.4 106.0 106.2 112.1 75.1 Inventories 781.7 728.5 631.4 573.6 553.2 Leased railcars for syndication 142.9 80.0 99.1 51.6 154.0 Equipment on operating leases, net 676.1 650.4 751.3 609.8 446.9 Property, plant and equipment, net 642.7 646.5 654.4 670.2 676.0 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 96.2 90.2 83.1 79.9 79.4 Intangibles and other assets, net 177.8 179.6 183.0 183.6 180.8 Goodwill 128.7 130.0 130.3 132.1 133.1

$ 3,706.1 $ 3,612.7 $ 3,470.0 $ 3,390.7 $ 3,210.2











Liabilities and Equity









Revolving notes $ 303.3 $ 292.2 $ 516.3 $ 372.2 $ 325.2 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 639.0 581.2 540.4 569.8 480.4 Deferred income taxes 72.9 51.9 51.3 73.3 44.9 Deferred revenue 33.3 43.0 36.6 42.8 43.7 Notes payable, net 1,202.6 1,209.2 895.7 826.5 835.0











Contingently redeemable noncontrolling

interest 27.8 28.5 29.7 29.7 30.3











Total equity – Greenbrier 1,270.4 1,252.6 1,237.3 1,307.7 1,286.7 Noncontrolling interest 156.8 154.1 162.7 168.7 164.0 Total equity 1,427.2 1,406.7 1,400.0 1,476.4 1,450.7

$ 3,706.1 $ 3,612.7 $ 3,470.0 $ 3,390.7 $ 3,210.2

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended May 31, Nine Months Ended May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue















Manufacturing $ 650.9

$ 339.7

$ 1,659.1

$ 845.7

Maintenance Services 101.5

80.9

260.5

218.1

Leasing & Management Services 41.1

29.6

107.4

85.0



793.5

450.2

2,027.0

1,148.8

Cost of revenue















Manufacturing 611.3

292.4

1,567.9

775.1

Maintenance Services 91.1

73.7

244.0

203.4

Leasing & Management Services 14.8

8.9

36.4

36.8



717.2

375.0

1,848.3

1,015.3



















Margin 76.3

75.2

178.7

133.5



















Selling and administrative expense 57.4

49.3

156.4

136.4

Net (gain) loss on disposition of equipment (0.7)

0.2

(34.3)

(0.8)

Earnings (loss) from operations 19.6

25.7

56.6

(2.1)



















Other costs















Interest and foreign exchange 14.9

10.2

39.3

30.9

Net loss on extinguishment of debt -

4.8

-

4.8

Earnings (loss) before income taxes and earnings

from unconsolidated affiliates 4.7

10.7

17.3

(37.8)

Income tax (expense) benefit (1.1)

6.9

(2.9)

36.0

Earnings (loss) before earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 3.6

17.6

14.4

(1.8)

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 4.0

2.4

10.0

1.3

Net earnings (loss) 7.6

20.0

24.4

(0.5)

Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (4.5)

(0.3)

2.3

1.2



















Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 3.1

$ 19.7

$ 26.7

$ 0.7



















Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.10

$ 0.61

$ 0.82

$ 0.02



















Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.09

$ 0.59

$ 0.79

$ 0.02



















Weighted average common shares:















Basic 32,588

32,573

32,560

32,726

Diluted 33,661

33,605

33,626

33,747



















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.81

$ 0.81



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions, unaudited)











Nine Months Ended

May 31,



2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities







Net earnings (loss) $ 24.4

$ (0.5)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash used in

operating activities:







Deferred income taxes 16.9

20.2

Depreciation and amortization 75.9

75.6

Net gain on disposition of equipment (34.3)

(0.8)

Accretion of debt discount -

4.6

Stock based compensation expense 10.9

12.5

Net loss on extinguishment of debt -

4.8

Noncontrolling interest adjustments 0.7

0.3

Other 3.4

1.8

Decrease (increase) in assets:







Accounts receivable, net (160.3)

(49.2)

Income tax receivable (17.3)

(66.0)

Inventories (224.2)

(92.3)

Leased railcars for syndication (77.6)

(55.5)

Intangibles and other (16.1)

0.9

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 77.2

18.6

Deferred revenue (8.0)

1.2

Net cash used in operating activities (328.4)

(123.8)

Cash flows from investing activities







Proceeds from sales of assets 155.1

12.2

Capital expenditures (248.8)

(62.9)

Investments in and advances to / repayments from unconsolidated

affiliates (4.2)

0.7

Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other 1.8

0.7

Net cash used in investing activities (96.1)

(49.3)

Cash flows from financing activities







Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less (97.3)

147.6

Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days 35.0

112.0

Repayments of revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days -

(286.0)

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 323.3

373.8

Repayments of notes payable (15.0)

(308.5)

Debt issuance costs (7.2)

(14.1)

Repurchase of stock -

(20.0)

Dividends (26.9)

(26.9)

Investment by joint venture partner -

7.0

Cash distribution to joint venture partner (9.4)

(24.1)

Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock (3.5)

(2.8)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 199.0

(42.0)

Effect of exchange rate changes 19.9

9.9

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (205.6)

(205.2)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash







Beginning of period 671.4

842.1

End of period $ 465.8

$ 636.9

Balance Sheet Reconciliation:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 449.7

$ 628.2

Restricted cash 16.1

8.7

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 465.8

$ 636.9













THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL LEASING INFORMATION

(In millions, except owned and managed fleet, unaudited)

GBX Leasing (GBXL) was formed in April 2021 as a joint venture with The Longwood Group to own and manage a portfolio of leased railcars primarily built by Greenbrier. Greenbrier owns approximately 95% of GBXL and consolidates it in Greenbrier's financial statements in the Leasing & Management Services segment. GBXL provides an additional "go to market" element to Greenbrier's Commercial strategy of direct sales, partnerships with operating leasing companies, and origination of leases for syndication partners as well as providing a platform for further growth at scale. GBXL delivers strong tax-advantaged cash flows. GBX Leasing has over $400 million in railcar assets with a five-year goal of $1 billion of assets.

Our leasing operations observe Greenbrier's established portfolio standards including investing in strong credits with a diverse equipment mix and staggered maturity ladders. To mitigate the volatile interest rate environment, Greenbrier Leasing and GBX Leasing have fixed all floating rate debt. Investing in leasing assets reduces Greenbrier's Manufacturing revenue and margin in the short-term but provides meaningful tax benefits, longer-term earnings and cash flow stability.

Key information for the consolidated Leasing & Management Services segment

(In Units) May 31, 2022

February 28, 2022 Owned fleet(1) 11,800

11,000 Managed fleet 421,000

431,000 Owned fleet utilization(1) 98 %

98 %









May 31, 2022

February 28, 2022 Beginning balance 11,000

12,900 Cars added 1,700

1,000 Cars sold / scrapped (900)

(2,900) Ending balance 11,800

11,000



May 31, 2022

February 28, 2022 Equipment on operating lease(2) $ 676.1

$ 650.4







GBX Leasing non-recourse warehouse $ -

$ - GBX Leasing ABS non-recourse notes 321.5

323.3 Leasing non-recourse term loan 194.8

196.5 Total Leasing non-recourse debt $ 516.3

$ 519.8







Fleet leverage %(3) 76 %

80 %

(1) Owned fleet includes Leased railcars for syndication (2) Equipment on operating lease assets not securing Leasing non-recourse term loan support the $600 million U.S. revolver (3) Total Leasing non-recourse debt / Equipment on operating lease

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In millions, unaudited)

Segment Information

Three months ended May 31, 2022:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations





External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total



Manufacturing $ 650.9

$ 38.3

$ 689.2

$ 20.5

$ 1.8

$ 22.3



Maintenance Services 101.5

8.6

110.1

8.6

-

8.6



Leasing & Management Services 41.1

0.6

41.7

19.2

0.1

19.3



Eliminations -

(47.5)

(47.5)

-

(1.9)

(1.9)



Corporate -

-

-

(28.7)

-

(28.7)





$ 793.5

$ -

$ 793.5

$ 19.6

$ -

$ 19.6











































Three months ended February 28, 2022:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 555.7

$ 1.8

$ 557.5

$ 1.8

$ -

$ 1.8

Maintenance Services 86.6

6.1

92.7

2.9

-

2.9

Leasing & Management Services 40.5

0.4

40.9

47.6

-

47.6

Eliminations -

(8.3)

(8.3)

-

-

-

Corporate -

-

-

(27.1)

-

(27.1)



$ 682.8

$ -

$ 682.8

$ 25.2

$ -

$ 25.2









Total assets







May 31,

2022

February 28,

2022



Manufacturing $ 1,814.1

$ 1,698.5



Maintenance Services 266.8

272.0



Leasing & Management Services 1,158.3

1,038.8



Unallocated, including cash 466.9

603.4





$ 3,706.1

$ 3,612.7























SUPPLEMENTAL BACKLOG AND DELIVERY INFORMATION (Unaudited)







Three Months

Ended

May 31, 2022 Backlog Activity (units) (1)







Beginning backlog 32,100

Orders received 5,000

Production held on the Balance Sheet (1,800)

Production sold directly to third parties (4,400)

Ending backlog 30,900







Delivery Information (units) (1)



Production sold directly to third parties 4,400

Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 800

Total deliveries 5,200





(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In millions, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings to EBITDA







Three Months Ended









May 31, 2022

February 28, 2022



Net earnings $ 7.6

$ 11.2



Interest and foreign exchange 14.9

11.8



Income tax expense 1.1

3.2



Depreciation and amortization 25.0

25.5



EBITDA $ 48.6

$ 51.7



















THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2022 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Total



















Revenue















Manufacturing $ 452.5

$ 555.7

$ 650.9

$ 1,659.1

Maintenance Services 72.4

86.6

101.5

260.5

Leasing & Management Services 25.8

40.5

41.1

107.4



550.7

682.8

793.5

2,027.0

Cost of revenue















Manufacturing 421.6

535.0

611.3

1,567.9

Maintenance Services 71.2

81.7

91.1

244.0

Leasing & Management Services 10.3

11.3

14.8

36.4



503.1

628.0

717.2

1,848.3



















Margin 47.6

54.8

76.3

178.7



















Selling and administrative expense 44.3

54.7

57.4

156.4

Net gain on disposition of equipment (8.5)

(25.1)

(0.7)

(34.3)

Earnings from operations 11.8

25.2

19.6

56.6



















Other costs















Interest and foreign exchange 12.6

11.8

14.9

39.3

Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings

from unconsolidated affiliates (0.8)

13.4

4.7

17.3

Income tax (expense) benefit 1.4

(3.2)

(1.1)

(2.9)

Earnings before earnings from unconsolidated

affiliates 0.6

10.2

3.6

14.4

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 5.0

1.0

4.0

10.0



















Net earnings 5.6

11.2

7.6

24.4

Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 5.2

1.6

(4.5)

2.3



















Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 10.8

$ 12.8

$ 3.1

$ 26.7



















Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.33

$ 0.39

$ 0.10

$ 0.82



















Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.32

$ 0.38

$ 0.09

$ 0.79



















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.81























(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year-to-date amount as each period is calculated discretely.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2021 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total























Revenue



















Manufacturing $ 304.5

$ 201.5

$ 339.7

$ 465.4

$ 1,311.1

Maintenance Services 65.6

71.6

80.9

80.2

298.3

Leasing & Management Services 32.9

22.5

29.6

53.5

138.5



403.0

295.6

450.2

599.1

1,747.9

Cost of revenue



















Manufacturing 280.9

201.8

292.4

414.1

1,189.2

Maintenance Services 63.0

66.7

73.7

77.0

280.4

Leasing & Management Services 18.4

9.5

8.9

9.9

46.7



362.3

278.0

375.0

501.0

1,516.3























Margin 40.7

17.6

75.2

98.1

231.6























Selling and administrative expense 43.7

43.4

49.3

55.4

191.8

Net (gain) loss on disposition of equipment (0.9)

(0.1)

0.2

(0.4)

(1.2)

Earnings (loss) from operations (2.1)

(25.7)

25.7

43.1

41.0























Other costs



















Interest and foreign exchange 11.1

9.6

10.2

12.4

43.3

Net loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

4.8

1.5

6.3

Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings

(loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (13.2)

(35.3)

10.7

29.2

(8.6)

Income tax benefit 7.3

21.8

6.9

4.2

40.2

Earnings (loss) before earnings (loss) from

unconsolidated affiliates (5.9)

(13.5)

17.6

33.4

31.6

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (0.8)

(0.4)

2.4

2.3

3.5























Net earnings (loss) (6.7)

(13.9)

20.0

35.7

35.1

Net (earnings) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest (3.3)

4.8

(0.3)

(3.9)

(2.7)























Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ (10.0)

$ (9.1)

$ 19.7

$ 31.8

$ 32.4























Basic earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ (0.30)

$ (0.28)

$ 0.61

$ 0.98

$ 0.99























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ (0.30)

$ (0.28)

$ 0.59

$ 0.95

$ 0.96























Dividends declared per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 1.08





(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year-to-date amount as each period is calculated discretely.

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words, and variations of words, such as "believe", "continue," "enhance," "evolve," "expect," "goal," "likely," "momentum," "opportunities," "outlook," "provides," "position," "will," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about backlog and other orders, leasing performance, financing, future liquidity, cash flow, tax treatment, and other information regarding future performance and strategies and appear throughout this press release including in the headlines and the sections titled "Third Quarter Highlights," a "Business Update & Outlook," and "Supplemental Leasing Information." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 pandemic, variants thereof, governmental reaction thereto, and related economic disruptions (including, among other factors, operations and supply disruptions and labor shortages) inflation (including rising energy prices, interest rates, wages and other escalators) and policy reactions thereto (including actions by central banks); and armed conflict in Ukraine and related events. Our backlog of railcar units and marine vessels and other orders not included in backlog are not necessarily indicative of future results of operations. Certain orders in backlog are subject to customary documentation which may not occur. More information on potential factors that could cause our results to differ from our forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on 10-Q. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof.

Adjusted Financial Metric Definitions

EBITDA is not a financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This metric is a performance measurement tool used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider this metric in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because this metric is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is susceptible to varying calculations, the measure presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define EBITDA as Net earnings (loss) before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax (expense) benefit, Depreciation and amortization. We believe the presentation of EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

