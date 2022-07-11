SheScales: Applications Open for Marketing Advisory Program to Boost Female-Led Businesses

Program powered by Rain the Growth Agency empowers female founders

PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SheScales, a marketing advisory program powered by Rain the Growth Agency, has announced it is now accepting applications for its 2022 program. This year's program will support up to five female-founded DTC businesses through in-kind marketing resources and advisory services for up to one calendar year.

The program provides participants with tailored consultation on their marketing strategies and campaigns and has helped companies like Wildfang, Carewell and World Pulse achieve growth. Applications will be accepted through August 31, 2022 and must be completed through the SheScales website.

SheScales was started by Rain the Growth Agency's co-founder and CEO, Michelle Cardinal, in 2019 to improve gender equality in the U.S. business landscape.

"Our goal is to help female founders scale their companies fearlessly," said Cardinal. "We want to empower these leaders through mentorship and access to resources that can position them for growth and future funding."

Participants will develop and refine marketing plans, brand & messaging platforms, audience strategy and messaging strategy as needed through workshops led by Rain the Growth Agency's subject matter experts. They will also receive expert advice in areas such as paid social, paid search, pitch decks and more. Best practices in media, creative and transactional websites will be shared in a collaborative environment, and participants will gain access to the agency's wide network of partners.

Applicants must be founders who are women, identify as female, or represent a women-founded or led organization. Businesses should be incorporated, actively generating revenue and have a strong direct-to-consumer offering that is positioned to scale. For more information, visit shescales.com.

About SheScales

SheScales supports female founders by providing DTC marketing and media advisory services in-kind, to help founders scale their companies fearlessly! We also provide networking opportunities and a home-grown community dedicated to empowering female leaders. Michelle Cardinal, founder and CEO of Rain the Growth Agency, created SheScales to serve as a marketing resource for women-led DTC brands. Marketing and media experts from within Rain the Growth Agency donate their time and expertise with a shared passion to improve gender equality in the American business landscape.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, Headspace, Humana, USAA, 23andMe, SimpliSafe and 1-800 Contacts. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to 300 employees nationwide.

