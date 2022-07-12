Laing O'Rourke Selects Introhive To Improve CRM Data And Deepen Client Relationships

Introhive's AI-powered platform delivers innovative CRM solutions to the engineering and construction sectors

FREDERICTON, NB, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive , the world's fastest-growing B2B revenue acceleration and relationship intelligence platform, announced today that Laing O'Rourke , a renowned international engineering and construction company, has selected Introhive as part of its digital transformation journey to organize and manage its client data while providing actionable insights. Introhive is the world's leading revenue acceleration platform, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to support sales and business development teams through automation, improved data quality, and AI-powered insights to grow revenue and protect relationships.

Laing O'Rourke has over 150 years of construction and engineering expertise. The company wanted an easy to adopt customer relationship management (CRM) system that would improve relationships with its customers by cleaning and organizing its current database.

"Customer relationships have always been highly valued at Laing O'Rourke. We needed a tool that would give us an improved holistic view of our clients to help strengthen strategic and thoughtful relationships," explained Natalie Petty , Digital Product Owner, at Laing O'Rourke.

Laing O'Rourke worked with Introhive on a strategic rollout plan with multiple touchpoints of communication. Soon after deployment, Laing O'Rourke rolled out Introhive with their Client and Markets department. After understanding the value of the engagement and visibility of their client relationships, the company widened Introhive's scope to include other stakeholder groups including partners within architecture, commercial, and supply chain. Thanks to Introhive, years of client data that lived in various systems were updated, accurate and housed in one accessible place for client management.

By organizing its data with Introhive, Laing O'Rourke was able to remove silos between various departments and divisions within the company and provide ongoing maintenance for customer data.

"Introhive helped drive adoption of our CRM. Colleagues that had been using a semi-purposeful system are now thirsty for all of the client data and intel Introhive provides. Word is spreading across departments and others are eager to get on board," said Petty.

Introhive works with companies across architecture, engineering, legal, accounting, financial services, technology, and more. In 2020, Introhive's platform captured 20 million+ contacts, mapped more than 60 million relationships, and supported 200,000+ customers across 90 countries.

"Companies with as much experience and data as Laing O'Rourke need the right tools to effectively and efficiently organize and manage its data and subsequently, customer relationships," said Simon Steer-Jones , Business Development Director at Introhive.

"Laing O'Rourke trusted Introhive's AI-powered technology and welcomed us to clean and streamline one of its most important revenue generating assets; its data. We are excited to work with Laing O'Rourke because of its innovation and excellence in the engineering and construction sectors," said Steer-Jones.

About Laing O'Rourke

WE'RE LAING O'ROURKE, AND WE DELIVER CERTAINTY THROUGH THE POWER OF EXPERIENCE

Laing O'Rourke is an international engineering and construction company delivering state-of-the-art infrastructure and buildings projects for clients in the UK, Middle East and Australia.

Certainty, reliability, security – that's what our client's want. And, at Laing O'Rourke, we have over 150 years of experience delivering it.

Our highly-trained and committed people understand the challenges of modern construction, the stakeholders involved, and how to work collaboratively to manage the process and achieve our client's aims.

We combine this expertise with purposeful technology, wielding innovations like engineering and AI to yield powerful results.

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and relationship intelligence platform, with the single largest revenue acceleration deployment in the world. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada Awards , 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Fast 500™ North America Awards , 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards , and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has grown to 350+ employees with 10 global office locations, supporting 250,000+ customers in over 90 different countries around the world.

