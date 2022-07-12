Wells Fargo Joins AFP DEI Awareness Initiative for Treasury and Finance Professionals

Wells Fargo will join AFP in their efforts to increase awareness of treasury and finance careers among underrepresented communities.

BETHESDA, Md., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) announced its partnership with Wells Fargo in AFP's DEI Awareness Initiative for Treasury and Finance. Wells Fargo joins AFP and founding partner, Invesco, as they showcase opportunities for professional development, skills building, ongoing training and continuous learning to prepare individuals with diverse skills, mindsets and backgrounds for challenging and rewarding careers in corporate treasury and finance.

As part of the initiative, AFP offers scholarships for its own two professional certifications, for college students and professionals within underserved communities interested in a career in treasury and finance and provides DEI resources for employers.

"Our profession is expanding rapidly, and it is our intention to ensure that expansion includes a diverse workforce," said Jim Kaitz, CEO and president of AFP. "Bringing fresh voices and diverse skill sets to the table will only serve to enhance and propel the corporate finance and treasury profession forward."

"We strive to work with incredibly talented professionals, and one of the most important paths to achieving that is to fully embrace and support DE&I. We want to achieve a workforce with a diversity of people and perspectives that is as multifaceted as the world in which we operate," said Paul Camp, head of Global Treasury Management for Wells Fargo. "Our teams are excited to work together with AFP to build awareness of this important program."

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance.

