Digital Turbine Unveils a Unified Brand Identity and Strategy

The Unified Identity Simplifies Offering and Boosts Cross-Channel Approach

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), today unveiled a bold and unified corporate brand and a single strategic purpose for its clients and partners —to power more connections, with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices.



The new brand identity reflects an important milestone in the integration of last year's acquisitions of Fyber, AdColony and Appreciate, combining talented teams as well as market-leading technology and business assets in order to create Digital Turbine's end-to-end mobile growth platform.

"Our new unified identity is the culmination of several years of strategic innovation and acquisition that has resulted in strong, profitable growth," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine, "Bringing all of our companies together under one brand reflects our ongoing commitment to expand the value that we deliver to our partners, making it simple for them to use more of our products to drive meaningful business growth."

Digital Turbine's new brand identity is extended to its suite of mobile growth solutions, covering On-Device experiences, app mediation, ad monetization, user acquisition, and brand awareness.

"We've seen incredible success for customers adopting our full offering. For example, Accuweather is one of many leveraging our platform across app distribution, audience development and in-app monetization to achieve even greater growth," said Itai Cohen, SVP Marketing and Strategy, "We've made great progress over the past year in integrating multiple companies under one roof, and with this change, we've made it easier for our clients to understand who we are, what we do, and how we can help them achieve their growth goals."

Developed in collaboration with globally-recognized design firm Pentagram and Purpose Worldwide, Digital Turbine's new brand is now rolling out across regions and will be reflected across all external touch points, including its products, websites, social media accounts, and sales and marketing materials.

