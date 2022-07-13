InventHelp Inventor Develops SANITIZED MASK ORGANIZER (TLS-196)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have collected so many masks during this pandemic and after washing them I struggled to find a place to put them," said the inventor from Tamp, Fla. "I thought of this idea to help store my clean masks and keep them protected and available to wear."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

She invented the patent-pending MASK RACK that increases organization and sanitation for face mask storage. This would allow users to end up with a substantial reusable collection that is organized and sanitized. The design allows the user to select the mask they want with ease. Additionally, this would help keeps masks clean and germ-free and ready to wear any time they are needed.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp