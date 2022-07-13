UK Businessman Walter Soriano Receives Apologies From Journalists In Connection To Ongoing Legal Dispute

Two journalists have issued a public apology to Walter Soriano, stating that a series of articles published by Forensic News regarding Mr. Soriano was speculative and based on circumstantial and inadequate evidence which was not independently verified.

LONDON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ongoing legal dispute between US-Based Forensic News and UK Businessman and philanthropist Walter Soriano, 2 reporters for Forensic News have recently issued public statements on Twitter admitting to inadequate and unverified reporting. The journalists issued these statements, admitting that 7 articles and a podcast authored and published by Forensic News regarding Mr. Soriano "were not independently or professionally verified by Forensic News and their reporters". These articles included various allegations against Mr. Soriano by 3rd parties in other media publications.

The identical statements were published on June 30, 2022, on the Twitter pages of the two journalists.

Forensic News is an investigative journalism website established by Scott Steadman. The site made various unsubstantiated and unverified claims and allegations about Mr. Soriano and his business activity. In July 2020, Mr. Soriano filed a lawsuit against Forensic News, after attempts to receive a retraction of the articles failed. It follows the UK High Court's ruling permitting Mr. Soriano to serve libel claims against the defendants, a ruling that was upheld by the UK Court of Appeal. The UK Court of Appeal further granted Mr. Soriano permission to bring a data protection claim against Forensic News, in what is a landmark decision on the territorial reach of the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Shlomo Rechtschaffen, Mr. Soriano's lawyer, commented "the public apology of the two journalists, who are also two co-authors who worked closely with Scott Stedman and Forensic News, is a welcome step forward."

