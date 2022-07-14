Vena and Microsoft Revolutionize the Office of Finance for the New Era of Business

Together, Vena and Microsoft will put finance at the heart of strategy with leading cloud-based data analytics capabilities

TORONTO, July 14 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vena Complete Planning, the platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced a technology collaboration with Microsoft including mutual investment in product, solution and platform innovation to empower the strategic office of finance.

The modern finance function is quickly becoming the linchpin for business-wide collaboration, decision making and agile planning in an uncertain and volatile business environment. The collaboration will unlock the full power of the Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 clouds within the Vena platform to place finance firmly at the heart of business strategy—enabling teams to connect financial data to strategic and operational plans, model multiple scenarios, create robust workflows and deliver actionable insights at scale to help stakeholders proactively adapt business models to dynamic market conditions.

"This collaboration represents a next-level investment in our ecosystem and product offering to revolutionize the role of finance as a strategic business partner," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer, Vena. "Through Vena's native integrations with Excel and Microsoft Power BI, we will continue to expand our investment in Microsoft's leading cloud-based data analytics capabilities and help finance teams find new ways to harness vast amounts of data, create meaningful insights and drive optimal business outcomes."

A Collaboration That's Transformed the Future of Business Planning for Over a Decade

The announcement builds on more than a decade of collaboration between Vena and Microsoft to transform how businesses Plan To Grow™, creating the only Native Microsoft Excel, cloud-based corporate performance management platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena Complete Planning automates key finance-led planning processes and connects data from core financial, ERP, CRM and all other critical source systems to power FP&A, extended planning and other spreadsheet-powered business processes in a single platform.

"Together with Vena, we are committed to empowering the strategic office of finance to lead through uncertainty—driving agility, managing risk and advancing the business with the power of predictive analytics and real-time data visualization," said Arun Ulagaratchagan, Corporate Vice President, Intelligence Platform at Microsoft Corp.

To learn more about how Vena customers are benefiting from the latest Microsoft product advancements, watch The Power of Vena and Microsoft featuring Vena Chief Technology Officer Hugh Cumming and Microsoft Chief Financial Planning & Orchestration Officer Wendy Braithwaite, a Vena Excelerate =SUM(it) 2022 on-demand replay available at Plantogrow.com .

A Shared Mission To Drive Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Vena was recently recognized as a winner in the 2022 Gavriella Schuster IAMCP D&I Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards are the product of the IAMCP (International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners) D&I (Diversity & Inclusion) Committee in its recognition of the work that Gavriella Schuster, former Corporate VP, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft, has done in the promotion of workplace equity for all.

As a Microsoft Partner, Vena not only remains committed to investing in product and solution innovation, but also aligning around a shared mission to cultivate a strong culture of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. Vena's DEI policies and efforts, along with the work of its employee resource groups, aim to create the space and freedom for employees to be themselves and to celebrate and value our differences.

"We are extremely proud to have been given this award and to have been recognized within the Microsoft Partner Channel by IAMCP and Gavriella Schuster, whose work in this area has been transformational," said Allison Munro, Chief Marketing & Ecosystem Officer, Vena. "We deeply believe that diversity in hiring talent brings perspectives that collectively help us better serve our customers and make our purpose-led organization stronger."

Click here to learn more about Vena partnering with Microsoft.

About Vena

Vena is the only native Excel Complete Planning platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena transforms how business, finance and operations leaders Plan To Grow™ with the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that empowers and inspires your plans and guides your growth journey. Over 1,300 of the world's leading companies power their growth with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

