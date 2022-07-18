Evergreen Nephrology Supports Living Donor Employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Nephrology is proud to announce they have joined the Living Donor Circle of Excellence. This program, an initiative from the American Society of Transplantation (AST), celebrates employers who implement internal policies that provide salary support to their employees who choose to be a living organ donor.

Evergreen Nephrology (PRNewswire)

Heather Wasielewski-Lopez, Evergreen's Chief People Officer, knows firsthand what its like to have a loved one going through the transplant process. "Organ donation is such a powerful gift. At Evergreen Nephrology, part of our mission is to increase the number of people who are able to receive organ transplants, who are living with chronic kidney disease. My younger brother was fortunate enough to be given the gift of a transplanted kidney from my older brother, and to receive support from his place of employment. As an organization we strive to offer support to our employees and alleviate stress for families as they journey through the transplant process."

Evergreen's Chief Medical Officer, Nephrologist Stanley Crittenden said, "As an organization, Evergreen is committed to transforming kidney care by providing high quality care and outcomes to people living with kidney disease. Too many people living with kidney disease lose their independence and die on the kidney transplant waiting list. The challenge for us, then, is to increase the number of living organ donors and this is where we are putting our mission into action. I am excited that Evergreen is now offering our employees paid leave if they choose to become living organ donors. I believe this is our moment to set the new standard, and we are proud to support our employees who will give the gift of life."

John Gill, MD, Founder of the Living Donor Circle of Excellence said, "Living donors are heros amongst us, their gift is life-saving for patients in need of a kidney or liver transplant and has a huge positive impact on society. Patients facing life-threatening diseases are able to live normal lives, raise their families, and participate in their communities. By supporting living organ donors, we are also building stronger communities."

Today, more than 100,000 patients are waiting for a life-saving kidney or liver transplant. Of the transplants performed in 2021, living donors accounted for 24% of kidney transplants and 6% of liver transplants. Financial disincentives are a barrier for many potential living organ donors. Living organ donation typically includes a four- to six-week recovery period and many will use their vacation time or take unpaid absences during this period to donate.

The Circle encourages other employers to follow Evergreen Nephrology to help others in need of life-saving organ transplants. You can learn more about AST's Living Donor Circle of Excellence here.

About Evergreen Nephrology

Evergreen Nephrology was built with the mission to transform kidney care by putting nephrologists in the driver's seat. By empowering nephrologists, providing financial backing, best-in-class clinical resources, and analytical insights and tools, Evergreen strives to slow disease progression, improve clinical outcomes, and increase quality of life for people living with CKD and ESRD. In addition to providing high quality healthcare and strategic partnerships, Evergreen intends to launch a Medicare Advantage Plan in 2023.

About the American Society of Transplantation

Founded in 1982, the American Society of Transplantation (AST) is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to advancing the field of transplantation and improving patient care by promoting research, education, advocacy, organ donation, and service to the community. The society is the largest transplant organization in North America (consisting of more than 4,000 professional members) and is recognized as the premier society for transplantation. AST members are sought out as transplant experts and advocates. Other transplant organizations, policy makers, regulatory agencies, payors, academic institutions, and the general public look to the AST for guidance, research, and resources related to transplantation. To learn more, visit: www.myast.org.

SOURCE Evergreen Nephrology