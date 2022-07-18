Medely Announces Ashu Manohar as the Vice President of Product

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medely, Inc., a workforce management startup connecting healthcare professionals with jobs through an on-demand marketplace, today announced the hire of Ashu Manohar as the company's VP of Product.

Ashu's experience in scaling product for high growth organizations is a huge asset to Medely," said Waleed Nasr, CEO of Medely. "We are extremely focused on continuing to develop and deliver world class solutions to our platform's customers and users in 2022 and beyond, and I'm thrilled to have such an experienced leader join us in building those products."

Previous to this new role at Medely, Ashu was the Head of Product, Courier at Uber, responsible for the delivery side of the marketplace & helping scale the business to billions in gross revenue. "I'm super excited about joining Medely. There is a massive shortage of healthcare professions in our country, which leads to overwork and burn out for them and ultimately affects quality of patient care. I was impressed by the founders' vision and the huge opportunity to empower Nurses and Allied Pros with flexible earnings opportunities, while fulfilling facility's needs efficiently. Everyone I meet on the team is supremely talented, passionate and humble at the same time, and I'm energized by everything we can build together to make a dent in this problem." said Ashu.

About Medely -

Medely is the largest workforce management platform specializing in connecting healthcare professionals to facilities through an on demand marketplace. As an economic empowerment engine, Medely allows healthcare professionals instant access to high paying jobs with the freedom and flexibility to work when/where they want, while providing healthcare facilities access to the largest on-demand network of ready to work healthcare professionals.

