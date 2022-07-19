Chicagoans Seek Additional Sources of Income to Combat Inflation and High Prices at the Pump

Employment BOOST Survey Reports Many Sought Second Job, Raises or Additonal Hours

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the prices of goods and services skyrocket, those living in Chicago are forced to find new ways to make ends meet. According to a new survey by Employment BOOST, a full-service Chicago resume writing, corporate outplacement and career services company, one fifth of respondents report that prices at the pump alone have impacted the amount they are able to contribute to their personal savings accounts monthly.

As the impact of inflation continues grow, many have resorted to finding additional sources of income. According to the survey, more than 22 percent of people living in Chicago have taken on a second job or side hustle, and more than 20 percent have asked management for additional hours or a raise. Additionally, 17 percent of residents have returned to work following the Great Resignation.

Chicagoans are also finding ways to cut costs, with 32 percent of respondents reporting that rising gas prices have mostly impacted their commutting habits. One third of respondents have resorted to working from home whenever possible, 25 percent have found that they are utilizing public transportation more, and 21 percent have resorted to carpooling.

In addition to communiting, consumers have also cut costs in other areas of their everyday life, such as entertainment, dining out and groceries. These changes in consumer spending habits have negatively impacted companies' bottom lines, and raise the question of future industry layoffs. Of those surveyed, 36 percent feel insecure in their job in this current economic climate.

"Rising inflation and the possibility of a looming recession is impacting employees in nearly every sector," said Ryan Miller, client success manager at Employment BOOST. "Businesses that are considering layoffs need to begin thinking of ways they can support those employees, through outplacement opportunities such as those Employment BOOST offers, or risk losing the trust of current or future employees who seek a business that values its people."

