LASKO LAUNCHES ALEXA-ENABLED TOWER FAN AND AIR PURIFIER

Market leader in home comfort products announces innovation with two new Works with Alexa certified products

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasko Products, a market leader in home comfort, announced today the launch of two new Works with Alexa products – the Alexa-Enabled 48" Oscillating Tower Fan and Alexa-Enabled True HEPA Air Purifier – both exclusively available on Amazon.

Developed using Amazon's Alexa Connect Kit service, both new Alexa-enabled Lasko products were collaboratively designed to seamlessly integrate Lasko's dedication to home comfort into consumers' smart home experiences. Amazon's Alexa Connect Kit service simplifies the product set up for consumers and helps to qualify both products for the Works with Alexa badge. Key credentials of both products include Works with Alexa, Certified for Humans and Frustration-Free Setup. When a consumer owns an Alexa device and orders the Lasko 48" Oscillating Tower Fan or True HEPA Air Purifier through their Amazon account, the product can automatically pair with their Alexa speakers at home utilizing Alexa's Frustration-Free Setup technology.

"As we continue to innovate and prioritize high-quality, functional products, we're thrilled to now offer our customers timely, modern innovations that are as reliable as always, but with more convenience than ever before," said Lasko Chief Executive Officer, Ed Vlacich. "Just in time for warmer weather and allergy season, the two new Alexa-enabled products are packed with special features to maximize convenience, comfort, and the overall user experience – all easily activated through voice command, the Alexa app, or directly on the front-facing product controls. We're excited to introduce strong products to the Amazon Smart Home Store that meet consumer demand and offer an added layer of confidence through the Works with Alexa certification."

Remote controls are a thing of the past with the new Alexa-enabled products. Consumers can now control their Lasko fan or purifier with an Alexa device or use the Alexa app on any smart phone or tablet. With Frustration-Free Setup, connecting to Alexa is a breeze! Operate all the fan and purifier functions with simple voice commands or set up routines that Alexa will perform automatically.

Alexa-Enabled 48" Oscillating Tower Fan

Special Features : Alexa-enabled, 8-hour auto-off timer, 4 speeds, optional widespread oscillation for full-room coverage, and Lasko's trusted safety fuse technology

Room Type : Slim, space-saving design makes it perfect for living areas, bedrooms, home offices, and more as the tall profile sends breezes above furniture for total room comfort

4 Refreshing Speeds : Increase or decrease the fan speed with simple voice commands such as, " Alexa, increase fan speed to 3 " or " Alexa, decrease fan speed to 2, " or use the simple, front-facing controls to select from 4 refreshing speeds

Built-In Timer : Set a timer with voice command or rely on the 8-hour auto-off timer, with the LED display conveniently noting the time remaining

Nighttime Setting : The Nighttime setting automatically decreases fan speed and dims control lights for overnight use – just say, " Alexa, set Night Mode "

Widespread Oscillation: Use to controls on the tower fan or voice command saying, "Alexa, set oscillation" to evenly distribute refreshing airflow around the room

Alexa-Enabled True HEPA Air Purifier

Special Features : Alexa-enabled, true HEPA TotalProtect Filtration™, 4 speeds, 8-hour auto-off timer, auto check filter reminder light, DreamMode™, and Lasko's trusted safety fuse technology

Room Type : Ideal for home offices, bedrooms, dorms, kitchens, or any room up to 232 square feet

True HEPA Filtration : Utilizes 2-stage TotalProtect Filtration™ to protect your home and capture 99.97% of "The Invisible 8" common airborne irritants in most home environments including allergens, smoke, virus-sized particles, bacteria, VOCs, pet dander, pollen, dust, and mold spores

Easy To Use : Use electronic controls or voice commands to select from 4 speeds with simple commands like, " Alexa, set air purifier speed to 4, " or set the 8-hour timer with, " Alexa, set air purifier timer to 2 hours "

Sleep Soundly : The command, " Alexa, set DreamMode, " will operate the DreamMode ™ function which uses ultra-low speed and dimmed display lights to create an ideal sleep environment

Cleans Air Fast: Capable of cleaning dirty indoor air quickly and efficiently with a 150 CADR rating; Cleans air in a 10' x 10' office in less than 6 minutes or nearly 11x per hour and cleans air in a large 15' x 15' living room in around 12 minutes or 5x per hour

The Alexa-Enabled 48" Oscillating Tower Fan has an MSRP of $109.99 and the Alexa-Enabled True HEPA Air Purifier retails for $139.99, both available on Amazon.com. For more information, visit Lasko.com.

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com.

