Law Offices of Alex Martinez Files Lawsuit for South Texas Woman Injured at Luby's Restaurant in Pharr

EDINBURG, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced premises liability attorney Alex Martinez of The Law Offices of Alex Martinez in the Rio Grande Valley has filed a negligence lawsuit on behalf of a local woman who was severely injured at a Luby's restaurant in Pharr, Texas.

The lawsuit filed in Hidalgo County details how Nancy Salinas, 26, left the Luby's location after a meal and was forced to walk on an uneven sidewalk onto a curb that was "unreasonably high, illegal and dangerous."

The unsafe curb at the Luby's where Ms. Salinas was injured is at least 1/3 taller than the City of Pharr Standards Manual has allowed since at least 2006. Luby's also failed to properly maintain the sidewalk in a manner that alerted its customers of the unreasonably dangerous conditions.

"If every other business in Pharr follows the city's standards manual, then Luby's surely knew about the dangerous situation it created for Ms. Salinas and countless other people who are still going there every day," Mr. Martinez says. "Her life has been changed forever simply because Luby's failed to follow the rules and protect its customers."

As a result of her fall, Ms. Salinas suffered multiple fractures to her left ankle and both her feet and other injuries throughout her body.

"My life has been turned upside down. With two broken legs, everything from getting out of bed to going to work has become almost impossible without suffering from major pain," Ms. Salinas says. "I have had to learn how to live life in a whole different way because of this."

Attorney Alex Martinez has taken responsibility for the costs of Ms. Salinas' medical treatment and pledged his commitment to making sure Luby's Restaurant is held responsible for its negligence. Mr. Martinez has requested a jury trial in the lawsuit, Nancy Salinas v. Luby's Restaurant Corporation , No. C-2391-22-L, which is pending in the 464th District Court.

