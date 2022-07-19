NCTC and OpenVault Ink Preferred Partnership; Agreement Includes Technical Solutions and Analytics Expertise

LENEXA, Kan. and JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCTC and OpenVault today announced an enhanced partnership that will bring to NCTC members technical solutions and data-driven analytics expertise that are intended to improve broadband business outcomes.

(PRNewsfoto/NCTC) (PRNewswire)

The agreement provides NCTC members with access to OpenVault's extensive lineup of award-winning, SaaS-based tools that improve network performance, subscriber satisfaction and monetization. NCTC and OpenVault also will provide the NCTC-OpenVault Industry Trends and Analytics Report, an exclusive, customized report containing leading indicators and analysis that will help NCTC members make informed business decisions and stay ahead of broadband usage trends.

As part of the preferred partnership, OpenVault will drive value to NCTC members via:

A suite of network optimization and diagnostics tools that can streamline network management, monitoring and optimization and can enable distance diagnostics and remote care

Monetization and customer engagement tools that can provide insights into subscriber usage at the macro and micro levels, spur revenue opportunities and keep subscribers engaged and satisfied

Next-generation solutions that can significantly increase network capacity virtually, without the capital or operational expense of a node split

NCTC and OpenVault (Booth 315) will make the first edition of the customized OVBI report available at The Independent Show July 24-27 in Orlando. In addition, OpenVault CEO and Founder Mark Trudeau, NCTC Director, Technology Innovation Zach Cutrell and other NCTC members will discuss broadband usage trends during an NCTC-members webinar on Thursday, August 18 (2 PM CT).

"Since 2012, OpenVault and NCTC have had a great partnership. OpenVault's tools enable our Members to make data driven decisions to better manage and monetize their networks as consumer demands rapidly change," said Zach Cutrell, Director of Technology Innovation, NCTC. "This new agreement only strengthens our relationship, expanding on the available feature set while introducing new pricing options for even our smallest Members."

"NCTC members' commitments to network performance and customer satisfaction have been huge contributors to broadband's near-ubiquitous footprint," said Josh Barstow, Chief Commercial Officer for OpenVault. "Working more closely than ever with NCTC, we can deliver the solutions and expertise operators need to bring the full value of broadband to the communities they serve."

About NCTC

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving 40 million broadband and video customers throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit www.nctconline.org

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. The companies' cloud-based, SaaS solutions and tools help service providers optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends. For more information, please visit openvault.com.

Contacts:

Pam Gillies

NCTC

pgillies@nctconline.org

(720) 594-8085

Robert Brownlie

Bob Gold & Associates

robert@bobgoldpr.com

(310) 320-2010

Kristen Nihamin

OpenVault

knihamin@openvault.com

(917) 509-9028

Paul Schneider

PSPR, Inc. for OpenVault

paul@paulschneiderpr.com

(215) 817-4384

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NCTC