Steel Sports and ModusLink's Kids First Road Show Partners with Miami Marlins, Hits Tropical Park in Miami on July 18-22 with the Marlins Youth Academy Summer Camp

MIAMI, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Sports, a social impact organization inspiring youth to reach their potential on and off the field, is proud to bring their first Kids First Road Show summer camp to Miami's Tropical Park from July 18-22, 2022. The Road Show program will partner with local Steel Partners businesses to sponsor sports camps, scholarships, and events around the country this summer. Steel Sports is proud to partner with the Miami Marlins for this iteration, called the Marlins Youth Academy Summer Camp.

Steel Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Steel Partners) (PRNewswire)

"Kids First Road Show allows us to carry on the legacy of Baseball Hall-of-Famer Tommy Lasorda ." —Warren Lichtenstein

The Kids First Road Show aims to reimagine summer camp for kids with a focus on the Steel core values of Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment. Open to children ages 7-13 of all ability levels, the summer camp will feature professionally-trained coaches teaching skills and fundamentals in a wide variety of sports including baseball, softball, soccer, flag football, volleyball and more.

Miami-based ModusLink, which focuses on global eCommerce and supply chain management, funded twenty scholarship spots at the camp for inner-city youth as part of their community-focused initiative. Company executives, including ModusLink president and CEO Fawaz Khalil, will visit the campers on June 20th.

"The Kids First Road Show allows us to carry on the great legacy of Baseball Hall-of-Famer and the inspiration behind Steel Sports, Tommy Lasorda," said Warren Lichtenstein, the Executive Chairman of Steel Partners. "Tommy knew that sports serve the great purpose of helping kids to thrive, build character, and learn valuable life lessons, while still having fun–and he would have been proud of this program's positive impact on the community."

Martin Brown, Steel Sports President and CEO, added, "By focusing on our core values, and emphasizing our coaching system, we aim to help kids build character and leadership skills that they will use both on and off the field. Community is one of the most essential aspects of our lives, and we want the kids at our summer camps to feel empowered to help their own communities."

About Steel Sports

Headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, Steel Sports is a social impact business with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their potential, on and off the field, by developing them as athletes and people through the Steel Sports Coaching System, The Lasorda Way. Through its "kids first" approach, Steel Sports is establishing a new standard in youth sports and coaching, forging the next generation of leaders by instilling Steel Sports' core values: Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment. Steel Sports creates a positive youth sports experience for over 100,000 athletes each year. For more information, visit www.steelsports.com .

About Steel Partners Holdings, LLP

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( www.steelpartners.com ) (NYSE: SPLP) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.

