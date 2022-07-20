Stability Cannabis Presents Gov't Mule at The Jones Assembly September 20, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned Southern rock quartet Gov't Mule, led by GRAMMY ® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter and guitar legend Warren Haynes is coming to The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City on September 20, 2022, presented by Stability Cannabis.

To commemorate the special event, Stability Cannabis has cultivated and released a one-of-a-kind cannabis strain named Black Horizon, in honor of Gov't Mule's latest album release, Heavy Load Blues, featuring the popular track "Black Horizon". The exclusive Black Horizon strain can be purchased only at Stability Cannabis dispensaries in Oklahoma City while supplies last. Each purchase of the private strain qualifies for an entry in a free ticket giveaway for the show on September 20th. In total four winners will win two tickets each, along with an exciting prize packet courtesy of Stability Cannabis.

"We are proud to partner with The Jones Assembly and help promote world class live music in Oklahoma. While times are stressful, the Stability Cannabis brand is about helping people at our core. An evening with the iconic Gov't Mule is an ideal way to make memories with friends and fans, while discovering a moment to relax and restore" said David Lewis, chief operating officer of Stability Cannabis.

Gov't Mule features Warren Haynes (vocals, guitar), Matt Abts (drums), Danny Louis (keyboards, guitar), and Jorgen Carlsson (bass). The band is led by Warren Haynes who has assembled a prolific career as part of some of the greatest rock groups in history – Allman Brothers, Gov't Mule and the Dead.

Tickets are now on sale at www.TheJonesAssembly.com. The Jones Assembly is a popular American restaurant and one of Oklahoma's most immersive concert venues.

About Stability Cannabis

Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest cannabis cultivation, processing and retail operations in the American Midwest. Learn more at StabilityCannabis.com.

