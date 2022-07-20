TRIUMPH AWARDED F/A-18 GEARBOX MRO AGREEMENT FOR UNITED STATES NAVY

BERWYN, Pa., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] and NAVSUP have entered into a five-year maintenance, repair and overhaul agreement extension for the C and D variants of the F/A-18 Hornet Airframe Mounted Accessory Drive gearboxes (AMAD). Designed and manufactured by TRIUMPH Geared Solutions, this advanced and supportable AMAD extends time on wing. The work will be performed at TRIUMPH's gearbox center of excellence in Park City, Utah.

"TRIUMPH is a premier designer, manufacturer and maintenance provider of complex, high-performance gearboxes, including AMAD's for the US Military. We are a long-standing supplier to the U.S. Navy, and we look forward to supporting them well into the future," said Pete Gibson, President of TRIUMPH Geared Solutions.

TRIUMPH Geared Solutions, the largest independent aerospace gear and gear box provider, supplies complex geared solutions including design, development, manufacture and support of complete transmission and gearbox assemblies as well as complex gears and housing.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Triumph Group