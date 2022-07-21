Inspire Group Snags #1 Fastest Growing Investment Firm in Idaho, Top 50 Nationwide

Inspire Investing grows to $1.9B in assets for a spot in the Top 50 Fastest Growing list of registered investment advisors (RIA), while sister company Inspire Advisors grows to $446M in assets and #1 Fastest Growing RIA in Idaho through a dedicated passion for advancing the biblically responsible investing movement.

BOISE, Idaho, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inspire Impact Group of companies is making headlines for the rapid growth of their faith-based investing subsidiaries, Inspire Investing and Inspire Advisors.

Inspire Investing (PRNewswire)

Inspire Investing, known for its pioneering work in biblically responsible ETF and asset management, was named in FA Magazine's "Top 50 Fastest Growing RIA" list for the third year in a row, growing assets by 51% during 2021 to a total of $1.984B assets under management.

Inspire Advisors is the wealth management arm of the Inspire Group and ranked as the #1 fastest growing RIA firm in the state of Idaho, growing to $446M in assets under management over the previous year. Citywire RIA magazine published the annual state-by-state list of top-growing RIAs and gave credit to Inspire Advisors' faith-based approach as the reason for their success, "Inspire Advisors has leaned on what it describes as 'Biblically responsible investing' to top the charts in Idaho."

Inspire's leadership are no strangers to fast growth. The Financial Times ranked Inspire as the #131 fastest-growing public or private company in North and South America this year. Inspire has also been featured in the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

"There are millions of Christian investors around the world who feel left behind by Wall Street," commented Robert Netzly, CEO of the Inspire group of companies, "and we are helping them invest their money to support biblical values for the glory of God in ways never before available. Our growth is proof that this movement is for real, and I believe it is only just getting started."

About Inspire Investing

Inspire is a leading provider of biblically responsible exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, used by investors worldwide to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

About Inspire Advisors

Inspire Advisors is a leading provider of faith-based investment advice and financial planning, with over a dozen wealth management offices across the country. Inspire Advisors comprehensive, biblically responsible investment platform is integrated around the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors around the world use to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. Investors can contact Inspire Advisors for a no-obligation conversation or download a free copy of their "15 Minute Guide To Biblically Responsible Investing" at inspireadvisors.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Advisors, LLC and Inspire Investing, LLC, both Registered Investment Advisors with the SEC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inspire Investing