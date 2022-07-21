NASA, ESA to Discuss Mars Sample Return Mission

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 27, to discuss the architecture for its Mars Sample Return campaign.

NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) recently held a systems requirement review as part of the Mars Sample Return campaign's conceptual design phase -- a phase when the architecture is refined and solidified. The briefing will present the architecture proposal that is expected to be finalized in September 2022.

The Mars Sample Return campaign may revolutionize humanity's understanding of Mars by returning scientifically selected samples for study using the most sophisticated instruments around the world. This strategic partnership with ESA will be the first mission to return samples from another planet, including the first launch from the surface of another planet. The samples to be returned – currently being collected by Perseverance during its exploration of Jezero Crater, home to an ancient river-delta – are thought to be the best opportunity to reveal the early evolution of Mars, including the potential for life.

Teleconference participants include:

Thomas Zurbuchen , associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington

David Parker , director of Human and Robotic Exploration, ESA

Jeff Gramling , director, Mars Sample Return Program, NASA

Francois Spoto , head of Mars exploration group, ESA

