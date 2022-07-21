NCFI and Snooze® Team to Present The Snooze® Flip Mattress at Vegas Winter Market

Two-sided, Four in One Sleep Solution will be Featured at Showroom C-1578

MT. AIRY, N.C., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent foam producer and bedding manufacturer, NCFI Polyurethanes will partner with Snooze Sleep to feature their unique two-sided mattress, the Snooze® Flip. The revolutionary mattress contains foams designed and manufactured specifically to achieve two distinctly different feels. The cover has a cool side and warm side and when combined with the dual core creates a one of a kind 4 in 1 sleep solution. The brand new hybrid version will be debuted this market.

NCFI Polyurethanes (PRNewswire)

"The Snooze Flip is the result of 20 years of research conducted by frontline leaders in the sleep industry", says Matt Smith, Snooze founder and CEO. "Everyone from sleep medicine specialists, kinesiologists, neurologists to sleep system sales professionals, mattress manufacturers and molecular engineers contributed insights to design the most versatile mattress on the planet!"

"NCFI is thrilled to have been a part of the development of this mattress," said Chris Bradley, NCFI's Executive Vice President of Consumer Products. "We truly appreciate Snooze's confidence in us to not only develop the premium foams in this design but to also build and fulfill the product on a world class level. The project is the perfect example of the true breadth of our capabilities as a mattress provider."

About NCFI Polyurethanes®- A division of Barnhardt Manufacturing Company, NCFI was organized in 1964 by research chemist Dr. H. W. "Ace" Bradley and Charlotte-based Barnhardt Manufacturing Company. NCFI quickly became a leader in the manufacturing of flexible polyurethane foam for the bedding and furniture industries. In 1966, they moved into their current campus which has been expanded eight times to its current 500,000 square feet. The Mt. Airy bedding location provides both private label and direct to consumer solutions. NCFI has additional manufacturing plants in Houston, TX, Columbus, MS, Tupelo, MS and Dalton GA. More information about the company can be found HERE.

Contact

NCFI.com

800-346-8229

press@bedinabox.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NCFI Polyurethanes