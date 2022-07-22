160 Driving Academy Hosts Ribbon Cutting Event for Chattanooga Location

EVANSTON, Ill., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 160 Driving Academy's Chattanooga, Tennessee Location hosted a Ribbon Cutting Event to celebrate the Grand Opening of the new location.

"We are delighted to launch our Academy in the heart of Chattanooga. As one of the nation's largest transportation hubs, we're looking forward to training and providing high quality, safety oriented CDL A certified drivers to the many businesses and carriers throughout this region," said Steve Gold, CEO of 160 Driving Academy.

The Ribbon Cutting Event for the Chattanooga Location occurred on Wednesday, July 13th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Notable attendees at the Grand Opening included 160 Driving Academy Midsouth Leadership Team, The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, local employment partners and media outlets.

The Chattanooga Branch is located at 5896 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN 37411.

160 Driving Academy Overview:

Starting salaries for 160 Driving Academy graduates (on average) start at $65,000 /annual, with tremendous growth potential

Commercial Truck Driving is one of today's fastest growing career paths. Estimates predict 300,000 new jobs for CDL Holders.

Technologically Driven: Our unique and data-driven programs focus deeply on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide our students with individual feedback and top of the line instruction via our proprietary App.

Largest Academy in the Country with 130+ locations and growing!

Lifelong Career Support: We offer continuous job placement opportunities through our subsidiary company, Truckers Network

About 160 Driving Academy

160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2022 alone, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck across its 130-school system. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.

The 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have trusted the Company to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, the 160 Truckers Network, and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry.

