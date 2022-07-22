Former BMW Group chief of design Chris Bangle starts collaboration with BOTINKIT

SHENZHEN, China, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOTINKIT, a kitchen robot brand in Shenzhen, recently announced that Chris Bangle, the former Chief of Design at BMW Group and now Managing Director at Chris Bangle Associates in Italy, will work as a design consultant to support the brand's efforts in design innovation and development.

Chris Bangle graduated from the Art Center College of Design, a global leader in design and art education. He worked at German automobile manufacturer Opel and Italian carmaker Fiat. Since 1992 he led BMW in creating new design styles and concepts. In his nearly 30 year automotive design career, he has had a great and far-reaching impact on automotive design worldwide.

Founded in 2021, BOTINKIT is committed to creating digital cooking experiences through innovative product offerings and algorithms. In line with its mission of transforming traditional cooking methods through advanced technologies, BOTINKIT makes it possible for food lovers and chefs around the world to share their creativity in cooking anytime and anywhere, bringing about a simpler, smarter and healthier cooking experience. It was the several weeks of consultations between the design team and Chris during which the team described in precise detail the processes and the thinking behind the processes that led to the collaboration.

BOTINKIT believes that a good product relies on a good design, and expects to leverage Chris Bangle's deep experience and expertise to jointly create more high-quality products, while encouraging everyone, everywhere to adopt a healthy diet and lifestyle.

