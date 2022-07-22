"WHIPLASH IN CONCERT" DEBUTS WITH A WORLD PREMIERE IN BOSTON

AN 18-PIECE JAZZ BIG BAND ENSEMBLE WILL ACCOMPANY THE SCREENING OF THE OSCAR®-WINNING FILM

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world premiere of WHIPLASH IN CONCERT will debut at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston on Saturday, October 28th. Oscar®-winning composer Justin Hurwitz will conduct his score performed by an 18-piece jazz big band ensemble, accompanying the screening of the original film. Whiplash is written and directed by Damien Chazelle, who won the Oscar® for Best Director for La La Land, his second collaboration with Hurwitz.

Whiplash tells the story of a promising young drummer (Miles Teller) who enrolls at a music conservatory, only to fall under the wing of a cut-throat instructor (JK Simmons) who will stop at nothing to awaken his student's true potential. The intense relationship between mentor and protégé is punctuated with a rich and diverse score and soundtrack that highlights the challenges of performing music at a world-class level. Whiplash won three Academy Awards® including Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing and Best Supporting Actor for Simmons.

"It's going to be a thrill and a high-wire act to perform all of the jazz big band and incredible drum solos in sync with the movie," said Hurwitz. "Also, I just love this movie, have been very affected by the movie, and am excited for people to revisit Damien's brilliant writing and directing on a big screen."

WHIPLASH IN CONCERT is a co-production between Cutting Edge Group and Hurwitz Concerts in association with Bold Films. Following the world premiere in Boston, WHIPLASH IN CONCERT will debut in select locations across the globe including Toronto on October 30th followed by a festival premiere in Seoul in November.

"Cutting Edge was honored to be a small part of the original film production of Whiplash during which we got to experience firsthand the power and genius of the film's soundtrack," said Tara Finegan, COO of Cutting Edge Media Music. "I am delighted that we can now bring the film and its music to fans around the world in a live concert event that gives audiences a front row seat to these awe-inspiring musical moments."

"Watching Whiplash In Concert with Justin Hurwitz leading a live orchestra is a unique and memorable way to experience this iconic film," according to the film's producer, Bold Films.

About Hurwitz Concerts

Hurwitz Concerts is a company started in 2022 to produce live concerts of Justin Hurwitz's scores.

About Cutting Edge Media Music

Cutting Edge Media Music are the experts in music for media - film, televisions, games, advertising, Broadway - across its publishing, label, services, and marketing verticals and owns and controls the music IP in some of most popular media properties and franchises in the world.

Cutting Edge operates as a financier, publisher, record label and has provided a range of music services to over 1000 feature films, tv shows, musical theatre productions and games, including such films and television shows as: Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The King's Speech, Moonlight, Drive, Star Trek: Discovery, Fury, John Wick, Sicario, Whiplash, Hacksaw Ridge, and The Walking Dead; such Broadway shows as Matilda, The Color Purple, Anastasia, and My Fair Lady; and such triple AAA games as: Sunset Overdrive, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption and Cyberpunk 2077.

Cutting Edge's divisions include Lakeshore Records (Soundtrack Label), Music.Film (Film & TV Music Licensing Platform), Broadway Records (Musical Theater Label), Cutting Edge Music Publishing (Music Publisher), 12on12 (Specialty Vinyl), White Stork (Custom Music House) and CEG Analytics (Royalty Tracking & Analysis).

About Bold Films

Bold Films, founded in 2004, is an independent entertainment production and finance company dedicated to providing an artistic haven for creative talent. Bold Films' mission is to produce original, studio-quality film and television projects, which have worldwide commercial appeal. Bold Films financed and produced Academy Award®-nominated films such as Dan Gilroy's "Nightcrawler," starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo; Damien Chazelle's "Whiplash," starring Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons; and Nicholas Winding Refn's "Drive," starring Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan and Oscar Isaac. Most recently, Bold Films produced Antoine Fuqua's "The Guilty" starring Jake Gyllenhaal released by Netflix, as well as Emmy-nominated "Oslo" based on the Tony Award-winning drama, released by HBO.

