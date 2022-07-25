Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center Officially Closes Deal on Land for New Hospital in Prince George's County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A dream is becoming a reality for the patients of southern Prince George's County and the team at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. On Friday, July 8, the organization officially purchased the land that is envisioned to serve as the future home of its new hospital.

This is the first of several important steps in the hospital's journey toward excellence and creating a regional health care hub and economic engine for southwestern Prince George's County. The land is located across from the Giant grocery store on Livingston Road, about two miles from the current hospital.

"I am proud to be realizing a promise we made in 2019 to reimagine healthcare in southern Prince George's County," said Eunmee Shim, president of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. "We are fulfilling a dream for those who suffer from diabetes, stroke, heart illnesses, joint pain, and other maladies that plague our community, to have access to world class healthcare in their own backyard."

Shim will be hosting a series of conversations with the community, titled, Coffee with the President, over the next few months to answer questions and share more exciting news about the hospital's growth.

Dates: September 13, October 19, November 16

Location: Riverview Board Room, Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

11711 Livingston Rd, Fort Washington, MD 20744

About Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

Part of the Adventist HealthCare system, and recognized for excellence in patient safety, Fort Washington Medical Center is a 50-bed acute care hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland. The hospital serves patients in the Fort Washington, Oxon Hill, and Temple Hills areas, as well as parts of southeast Washington, DC. The hospital provides general inpatient services including adult medical and surgical care, ambulatory surgical services, laboratory, radiology and diagnostic services, as well as bariatric, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, orthopaedic, rehabilitation, cardiology, and respiratory therapy. The hospital also manages three free community-based programs, including pharmacy medication services, diabetes education, and an infectious diseases program. The hospital operates one of the busiest emergency rooms in the metropolitan area and has over 400 employees.

