Heidrick & Struggles Posts Record Quarterly Results

Record Net Revenue of $299 Million Climbs 15% Over Prior Year Period

Diluted and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.19; Adjusted Diluted EPS Highest in Company History

Highest Second Quarter Cash Balance of $337 Million

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles" or the "Company") announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue reached a record $298.7 million , an increase of 14.9% versus the prior year period

Operating income increased to $33.9 million , 18.0% higher than the prior year period

Net income and adjusted net income were $24.1 million ; diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.19 ; year-to-date diluted earnings per share reached a record $2.08

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.8 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%

Cash and cash equivalents was $336.6 million , 41.5% higher than at June 30, 2021

"Our firm generated all-time high quarterly revenue and delivered another very strong margin performance," stated Heidrick & Struggles' President and Chief Executive Officer, Krishnan Rajagopalan. "As companies adopt revolutionary new ways of working and make stronger than ever commitments to DE&I, purpose and sustainability, our firm is transforming and building a virtuous cycle of leadership offerings, including new digital leadership solutions, that address our clients' evolving and most critical needs. Each of these offerings drives interconnectivity through our One Heidrick approach, while leveraging our unique assets – Executive Search, On-Demand Talent, Heidrick Consulting. Our differentiated strategy is working, and we are already starting to benefit from an increasingly diversified business with expanding cross-collaboration opportunities that drive our clients' success and create long-term shareholder value."

2022 Second Quarter Results

Record consolidated net revenue of $298.7 million grew by $38.7 million, or 14.9%, compared to prior record consolidated net revenue of $260.0 million in the 2021 second quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 3.3%, or $8.5 million, consolidated net revenue increased 18.2%, or $47.2 million. Net revenue growth was driven by the Americas and Europe in Executive Search, as well as growth across Heidrick Consulting and On-Demand Talent.

Executive Search net revenue of $253.9 million increased by $29.8 million, or 13.3%, compared to net revenue of $224.1 million in the 2021 second quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 3.3%, or $7.3 million, net revenue increased 16.6%, or $37.1 million. Net revenue increased 19.4% in the Americas (up 19.3% on a constant currency basis), increased 7.2% in Europe (up 20.2% on a constant currency basis), and decreased 6.5% in Asia Pacific (down 1.4% on a constant currency basis). All industry practices exhibited growth compared to the prior year, except for Healthcare & Life Sciences.

The Company had 388 Executive Search consultants at June 30, 2022, compared to 369 at June 30, 2021. Productivity, as measured by annualized Executive Search net revenue per consultant, was $2.6 million up from $2.4 million in the 2021 second quarter. Average revenue per executive search was approximately $152,600, up from $132,700 a year earlier. The number of confirmed searches decreased 1.5% compared to the year-ago period.

On-Demand Talent net revenue of $22.4 million increased by $3.6 million, or 19.4%, compared to net revenue of $18.7 million in the 2021 second quarter. This was generated by an increase in average project size reflecting strategic initiatives to expand and penetrate key accounts, along with an increase in project extensions.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue of $22.4 million increased by $5.3 million, or 31.0%, compared to net revenue of $17.1 million in the 2021 second quarter. The Company had 66 Heidrick Consulting consultants at June 30, 2022, compared to 65 at June 30, 2021.

Consolidated salaries and benefits were $207.7 million compared to $186.1 million in the 2021 second quarter. Year-over-year, fixed compensation expense decreased $6.6 million due to the deferred compensation plan, stock compensation, and talent acquisition and retention costs, partially offset by an increase in base salaries and payroll taxes. Variable compensation increased $28.3 million year-over-year due to an increase in production. Salaries and benefits expense was 69.5% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to 71.6% in the 2021 second quarter.

General and administrative expenses were $35.2 million compared to $27.4 million in the 2021 second quarter. The increase was primarily due to internal travel expense, specifically the Company's global consultants' conference, and professional, IT and hiring fees, partially offset by a decrease in taxes and licenses. As a percentage of net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 11.8% compared to 10.5% in the 2021 second quarter.

The Company's cost of services was $17.4 million, or 5.8% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to $14.7 million, or 5.6% of net revenue in the 2021 second quarter, primarily related to On-Demand Talent and an increase in the volume of consulting engagements.

Research and development, a new category of expense that captures expenses associated with new digital product development efforts, was $4.5 million, or 1.5% of net revenue for the quarter. Consistent with all investments, research and development is subject to the Company's return on investment criteria.

Operating income was $33.9 million, or 18.0% higher than $28.7 million in the 2021 second quarter. Operating income margin was 11.3% up from 11.0% in the 2021 second quarter. Year-ago results included a $3.2 million restructuring charge related to the timing of office closures associated with the Company's real estate strategy. Excluding this charge, adjusted operating income in the 2021 second quarter was $31.9 million and adjusted operating income margin was 12.3%.

Net income was $24.1 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.19, with an effective tax rate of 30.9%. This compares to net income of $20.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.03, with an effective tax rate of 34.6%, in the 2021 second quarter. Excluding the aforementioned restructuring charge in the 2021 second quarter, adjusted net income was $22.9 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.14, with an effective tax rate of 34.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.8 million compared to $39.2 million in the 2021 second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%, compared to 15.1% in the 2021 second quarter.

Net cash used in operating activities was $179.5 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $52.3 million in the 2021 second quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022 was $336.6 million, compared to $545.2 million at December 31, 2021 and $237.8 million at June 30, 2021. The Company's cash position typically builds throughout the year as employee bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in the first quarter. There was no debt on the balance sheet at June 30, 2022, providing the Company financial flexibility.

2022 Six Months Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, consolidated net revenue was $582.6 million compared to $453.6 million in the first six months of 2021. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 2.7%, or $12.3 million, consolidated net revenue increased 31.1%, or $141.2 million, compared to the prior year period.

Executive Search net revenue in the first six months of 2022 increased 23.0%, or $92.7 million, to $496.5 million from $403.8 million in the first six months of 2021. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 2.7%, or $10.8 million, net revenue increased 25.6%, or $103.5 million. Net revenue increased 28.3% in the Americas (increased 28.2% on a constant currency basis), increased 18.6% in Europe (increased 28.9% on a constant currency basis), and increased 4.7% in Asia Pacific (increased 9.2% on a constant currency basis). All industry practices exhibited growth over the prior year, except for Healthcare & Life Sciences. Productivity was $2.6 million for the first six months of 2022 compared to $2.2 million in the first six months of 2021. The average revenue per executive search was $137,100 in the first six months of 2022 compared to $123,100 the same period in 2021, while confirmations increased 10.5%.

On-Demand Talent net revenue in the first six months of 2022 was $45.7 million compared to $18.7 million in the same period of 2021. The increase in net revenue was primarily due to the timing of the acquisition in the prior year and an increase in the average project size.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue in the first six months of 2022 increased 29.5%, or $9.2 million, to $40.4 million from $31.2 million in the first six months of 2021. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 4.5%, or $1.4 million, Heidrick Consulting revenue increased 34.0%, or $10.6 million, compared to the prior year period.

Operating income for the first six months of 2022 was $64.1 million compared to operating income of $48.3 million in the same period of 2021. The operating income margin was 11.0% compared to 10.7% in the first six months of 2021. Excluding the restructuring charge recorded in the 2021 year-to-date period, adjusted operating income was $55.4 million and adjusted operating income margin was 12.2%.

Net income for the first six months of 2022 was $42.6 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.08, with an effective tax rate of 32.2%. This compares to net income of $35.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.76 in the first six months of 2021. Excluding the restructuring charge recorded in the 2021 year-to-date period, adjusted net income was $40.3 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.00. The adjusted effective tax rate was 34.6% in the 2021 year-to-date period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2022 was $72.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.4%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $69.0 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.2% for the same period in 2021.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a 2022 third quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on August 19, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2022.

2022 Third Quarter Outlook

The Company expects 2022 third quarter consolidated net revenue of between $260 million and $270 million, while acknowledging that some continued fluidity in external factors such as foreign conflicts, inflation, the interest rate and foreign exchange rate environments may impact quarterly results. In addition, this outlook is based on the average currency rates in June 2022 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, On-Demand Talent projects, and Heidrick Consulting assignments, consultant productivity, consultant retention, and the seasonality of the business, along with the current backlog.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 298,701

$ 259,981

$ 38,720

14.9 % Reimbursements 2,408

1,254

1,154

92.0 % Total revenue 301,109

261,235

39,874

15.3 %















Operating expenses













Salaries and benefits 207,684

186,054

21,630

11.6 % General and administrative expenses 35,203

27,353

7,850

28.7 % Cost of services 17,403

14,675

2,728

18.6 % Research and development 4,545

—

4,545

100.0 % Restructuring charges —

3,193

(3,193)

(100.0) % Reimbursed expenses 2,408

1,254

1,154

92.0 % Total operating expenses 267,243

232,529

34,714

14.9 %















Operating income 33,866

28,706

5,160

18.0 %















Non-operating income













Interest, net 299

35







Other, net 774

3,033







Net non-operating income 1,073

3,068























Income before income taxes 34,939

31,774























Provision for income taxes 10,790

11,009























Net income 24,149

20,765























Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (7,524)

5























Comprehensive income $ 16,625

$ 20,770























Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 19,726

19,510







Diluted 20,314

20,115























Earnings per common share













Basic $ 1.22

$ 1.06







Diluted $ 1.19

$ 1.03























Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue 69.5 %

71.6 %







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 11.8 %

10.5 %







Cost of services as a % of net revenue 5.8 %

5.6 %







Research and development as a % of net revenue 1.5 %

— %







Operating margin 11.3 %

11.0 %









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

$ Change

%

Change

2022

Margin1

2021

Margin1 Revenue





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 176,020

$ 147,390

$ 28,630

19.4 %







Europe 48,131

44,909

3,222

7.2 %







Asia Pacific 29,758

31,834

(2,076)

(6.5) %







Total Executive Search 253,909

224,133

29,776

13.3 %







On-Demand Talent 22,353

18,719

3,634

19.4 %







Heidrick Consulting 22,439

17,129

5,310

31.0 %







Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 298,701

259,981

38,720

14.9 %







Reimbursements 2,408

1,254

1,154

92.0 %







Total revenue $ 301,109

$ 261,235

$ 39,874

15.3 %































Operating income (loss)





















Executive Search





















Americas2 $ 44,250

$ 34,594

$ 9,656

27.9 %

25.1 %

23.5 % Europe3 4,606

3,979

627

15.8 %

9.6 %

8.9 % Asia Pacific 3,912

4,385

(473)

(10.8) %

13.1 %

13.8 % Total Executive Search 52,768

42,958

9,810

22.8 %

20.8 %

19.2 % On-Demand Talent (349)

153

(502)

NM

(1.6) %

0.8 % Heidrick Consulting4 (408)

(3,631)

3,223

88.8 %

(1.8) %

(21.2) % Total segments 52,011

39,480

12,531

31.7 %

17.4 %

15.2 % Research and Development (4,545)

—

(4,545)

(100.0) %

(1.5) %

— % Global Operations Support5 (13,600)

(10,774)

(2,826)

(26.2) %

(4.6) %

(4.1) % Total operating income $ 33,866

$ 28,706

$ 5,160

18.0 %

11.3 %

11.0 %

1 Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue). 2 Includes restructuring charges of $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. 3 Includes restructuring reversals of less than $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. 4 Includes restructuring charges of $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. 5 Includes restructuring reversals of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 582,562

$ 453,637

$ 128,925

28.4 % Reimbursements 4,084

2,329

1,755

75.4 % Total revenue 586,646

455,966

130,680

28.7 %















Operating expenses













Salaries and benefits 409,129

327,417

81,712

25.0 % General and administrative expenses 64,997

54,721

10,276

18.8 % Cost of services 35,391

16,131

19,260

119.4 % Research and development 8,947

—

8,947

100.0 % Restructuring charges —

7,054

(7,054)

(100.0) % Reimbursed expenses 4,084

2,329

1,755

75.4 % Total operating expenses 522,548

407,652

114,896

28.2 %















Operating income 64,098

48,314

15,784

32.7 %















Non-operating income (loss)













Interest, net 409

117







Other, net (1,697)

6,115







Net non-operating income (loss) (1,288)

6,232























Income before income taxes 62,810

54,546























Provision for income taxes 20,194

18,949























Net income 42,616

35,597























Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (8,606)

(688)























Comprehensive income $ 34,010

$ 34,909























Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 19,675

19,449







Diluted 20,485

20,197























Earnings per common share













Basic $ 2.17

$ 1.83







Diluted $ 2.08

$ 1.76























Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue 70.2 %

72.2 %







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 11.2 %

12.1 %







Cost of services as a % of net revenue 6.1 %

3.6 %







Research and development as a % of net revenue 1.5 %

— %







Operating margin 11.0 %

10.7 %









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

$ Change

%

Change

2022

Margin1

2021

Margin1 Revenue





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 338,573

$ 263,896

$ 74,677

28.3 %







Europe 97,876

82,552

15,324

18.6 %







Asia Pacific 60,009

57,303

2,706

4.7 %







Total Executive Search 496,458

403,751

92,707

23.0 %







On-Demand Talent 45,734

18,719

27,015

144.3 %







Heidrick Consulting 40,370

31,167

9,203

29.5 %







Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 582,562

453,637

128,925

28.4 %







Reimbursements 4,084

2,329

1,755

75.4 %







Total revenue $ 586,646

$ 455,966

$ 130,680

28.7 %























































Operating income (loss)





















Executive Search





















Americas2 $ 84,101

$ 60,850

$ 23,251

38.2 %

24.8 %

23.1 % Europe3 10,009

8,519

1,490

17.5 %

10.2 %

10.3 % Asia Pacific4 8,966

8,529

437

5.1 %

14.9 %

14.9 % Total Executive Search 103,076

77,898

25,178

32.3 %

20.8 %

19.3 % On-Demand Talent (931)

153

(1,084)

NM

(2.0) %

0.8 % Heidrick Consulting5 (2,492)

(8,341)

5,849

70.1 %

(6.2) %

(26.8) % Total segments 99,653

69,710

29,943

43.0 %

17.1 %

15.4 % Research and Development (8,947)

—

(8,947)

(100.0) %

(1.5) %

— % Global Operations Support6 (26,608)

(21,396)

(5,212)

(24.4) %

(4.6) %

(4.7) % Total operating income $ 64,098

$ 48,314

$ 15,784

(32.7) %

11.0 %

10.7 %

























1 Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue). 2 Includes restructuring charges of $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. 3 Includes restructuring reversals of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. 4 Includes restructuring reversals of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. 5 Includes restructuring charges of $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. 6 Includes restructuring reversals of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.



Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 2022

2021 Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 298,701

$ 259,981 $ 582,562

$ 453,637













Operating income 33,866

28,706 64,098

48,314













Adjustments











Restructuring charges1 —

3,193 —

7,054 Total adjustments —

3,193 —

7,054













Adjusted operating income $ 33,866

$ 31,899 $ 64,098

$ 55,368













Operating margin 11.3 %

11.0 % 11.0 %

10.7 % Adjusted operating margin 11.3 %

12.3 % 11.0 %

12.2 %

1 The Company incurred restructuring charges of $3.2 million and $7.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021,

respectively.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income $ 24,149

$ 20,765

$ 42,616

$ 35,597















Adjustments













Restructuring charges, net of tax1 —

2,142

—

4,717 Total adjustments —

2,142

—

4,717















Adjusted net income $ 24,149

$ 22,907

$ 42,616

$ 40,314















Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 19,726

19,510

19,675

19,449 Diluted 20,314

20,115

20,485

20,197















Earnings per common share













Basic $ 1.22

$ 1.06

$ 2.17

$ 1.83 Diluted $ 1.19

$ 1.03

$ 2.08

$ 1.76















Adjusted earnings per common share













Basic $ 1.22

$ 1.17

$ 2.17

$ 2.07 Diluted $ 1.19

$ 1.14

$ 2.08

$ 2.00

1 The Company incurred restructuring charges of $3.2 million and $7.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021,

respectively.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021







Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 336,634

$ 545,225 Accounts receivable, net 214,268

133,750 Prepaid expenses 25,819

21,754 Other current assets 46,314

41,449 Income taxes recoverable 4,990

3,210 Total current assets 628,025

745,388







Non-current assets





Property and equipment, net 27,294

27,085 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,008

72,320 Assets designated for retirement and pension plans 11,721

12,715 Investments 33,756

36,051 Other non-current assets 26,296

23,377 Goodwill 138,511

138,524 Other intangible assets, net 7,720

9,169 Deferred income taxes 40,735

42,169 Total non-current assets 354,041

361,410







Total assets $ 982,066

$ 1,106,798







Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 16,428

$ 20,374 Accrued salaries and benefits 286,683

409,026 Deferred revenue 48,764

51,404 Operating lease liabilities 18,400

19,332 Other current liabilities 60,383

24,554 Income taxes payable 3,544

10,004 Total current liabilities 434,202

534,694







Non-current liabilities





Accrued salaries and benefits 62,576

73,779 Retirement and pension plans 51,877

55,593 Operating lease liabilities 60,140

65,625 Other non-current liabilities 4,797

41,087 Total non-current liabilities 179,390

236,084







Total liabilities 613,592

770,778







Stockholders' equity 368,474

336,020







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 982,066

$ 1,106,798

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021 Cash flows - operating activities







Net income

$ 24,149

$ 20,765 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

2,621

5,974 Deferred income taxes

231

(644) Stock-based compensation expense

3,784

2,861 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

274

181 Loss on disposal of property and equipment

142

94 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(31,641)

(29,771) Accounts payable

212

1,132 Accrued expenses

103,143

92,035 Restructuring accrual

—

(1,761) Deferred revenue

(5,664)

1,915 Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

(13,142)

5,696 Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

(200)

201 Prepaid expenses

4,411

1,912 Other assets and liabilities, net

(5,636)

(10,362) Net cash provided by operating activities

82,684

90,228









Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

—

(31,969) Capital expenditures

(2,432)

(1,761) Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(347)

(317) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

227

162 Net cash used in investing activities

(2,552)

(33,885)









Cash flows - financing activities







Cash dividends paid

(3,104)

(2,993) Net cash used in financing activities

(3,104)

(2,993)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8,380)

427









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

68,648

53,777 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

268,002

184,071 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 336,650

$ 237,848

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021 Cash flows - operating activities







Net income

$ 42,616

$ 35,597 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

5,241

12,042 Deferred income taxes

(246)

(1,139) Stock-based compensation expense

7,482

5,852 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

545

181 Gain on marketable securities

—

(1) Loss on disposal of property and equipment

309

115 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:







Accounts receivable

(84,783)

(70,980) Accounts payable

(3,944)

2,497 Accrued expenses

(124,281)

(24,292) Restructuring accrual

—

(4,663) Deferred revenue

(1,527)

2,878 Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

(8,114)

12,515 Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

3,297

1,436 Prepaid expenses

(4,670)

(5,982) Other assets and liabilities, net

(11,437)

(18,399) Net cash used in operating activities

(179,512)

(52,343)









Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

—

(31,969) Capital expenditures

(4,236)

(2,706) Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(5,358)

(1,671) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

990

20,315 Net cash used in investing activities

(8,604)

(16,031)









Cash flows - financing activities







Cash dividends paid

(6,223)

(6,065) Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions

(3,219)

(3,090) Net cash used in financing activities

(9,442)

(9,155)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(11,051)

(1,112)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(208,609)

(78,641) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

545,259

316,489 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

336,650

237,848

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income and Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2021

2020 Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 298,701

$ 259,981

$ 582,562

$ 453,637















Net income 24,149

20,765

42,616

35,597 Interest, net (299)

(35)

(409)

(117) Other, net (774)

(3,033)

1,697

(6,115) Provision for income taxes 10,790

11,009

20,194

18,949 Operating income 33,866

28,706

64,098

48,314















Adjustments













Stock-based compensation expense 3,351

2,492

7,026

5,465 Depreciation 1,810

1,744

3,618

3,537 Intangible amortization 810

766

1,622

1,001 Earnout accretion 273

181

544

181 Acquisition contingent consideration 971

469

2,060

923 Deferred compensation plan (4,255)

1,619

(6,487)

2,555 Restructuring charges —

3,193

—

7,054 Total adjustments 2,960

10,464

8,383

20,716















Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,826

$ 39,170

$ 72,481

$ 69,030 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.3 %

15.1 %

12.4 %

15.2 %

