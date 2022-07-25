North Highland Recognized by Independent Research Firm as an Organizational Change Management Provider

ATLANTA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been named by Forrester among 14 Organizational Change Management providers in its report, Organizational Change Management Landscape, Q3 2022, published on July 18.

The report defines organizational change management (OCM) as "a method that companies use to evolve capabilities via people, process, and technology. Success of OCM rests with the organization's ability to continuously sense and respond to changing requirements in order to generate scale at strategic, operational, and leadership levels." The report qualified OCM providers by size, functionality type, geography and use case focus. Per the report, North Highland's top go-to-market OCM use cases include Workforce Transformation, Organizational Restructure and Process Improvement and Engineering.

"As the leading change and transformation consultancy, we're committed to helping clients cultivate adaptive, made-for-change organizations," said Navid Ahdieh, managing director, global leader of Strategy and Management Consulting at North Highland. "We believe our inclusion in Forrester's report is the latest demonstration of this commitment."

To further North Highland's investment in organizational change management, the firm continues to combine its established expertise in people-centric change and organizational transformation to serve clients and leave them with lasting capabilities.

View the report here (available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase): https://www.forrester.com/report/organizational-change-management-landscape-q3-2022/RES177733?ref_search=3162163_1658178171495

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

