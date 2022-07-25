Participant Capital Names Eli Neusner Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations

MIAMI, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Participant Capital Advisors, a real estate investment firm that enables wealth managers and their clients to participate in Class A ground-up real estate development, today announced that it has named alternative investment industry veteran Eli Neusner as Managing Director, Investor Relations.

Participant Capital (PRNewswire)

Mr. Neusner has extensive experience in asset management, capital raising and investor relations. He has worked closely with alternative investment managers and has been particularly active in fundraising for private equity real estate transactions and funds, raising $2 billion+ over the past 10 years from family offices, wealth management firms and high-net-worth individuals.

"Eli brings extensive investor relations, capital raising, communications and client relationship management experience to the firm," said Participant Capital President Bernie Wasserman. "He has a deep understanding of private equity real estate and the real estate investment needs of high-net-worth individuals and families. Affluent investors appreciate differentiated real estate opportunities, and in today's volatile market, real estate can be an attractive low volatility alternative. We're excited to have Eli join the Participant Capital team."

Prior to joining Participant Capital, Mr. Neusner managed investor relations for Auerbach Funds, a Charlotte, N.C.-based private equity real estate fund manager targeting U.S. value-add and distressed real estate opportunities. He is the founder of the EastSide Group, an investor relations and strategic marketing firm serving leading alternative fund managers and real estate firms. Mr. Neusner earned his MBA at Boston University and Bachelor of Arts degree at Columbia University.

"I'm excited to join the Participant Capital team. Our differentiated real estate platform is especially compelling in the current environment as Florida continues to lead the Sunbelt in migration and occupancy rates, driving ongoing demand for our projects," said Mr. Neusner.

To learn about current investment opportunities at Participant Capital, call 1.800.581.7227.

About Participant Capital

Participant Capital is a real estate investment management firm that empowers wealth managers with the ability to invest their clients' capital in Class A, mixed-use real estate developments alongside institutional investors. Closely affiliated with Royal Palm Companies, which has developed 50+ large-scale, mixed-use projects over more than 40 years, Participant Capital provides wealth managers with access to preferred equity, project, and fund investment opportunities. Participant Capital helps wealth managers maximize portfolio returns, providing access to best-in-class, multifamily, hospitality, and mixed-use properties. For more information, visit: www.participantcapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Participant Capital Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (SEC) which does not imply endorsement or approval. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For additional important information view our ADV Brochure, found here: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/304859

Media Contact:

Siobhan Nolan

JConnelly

(862) 217-9585

snolan@jconnelly.com

Company Contact:

Eli Neusner, Investor Relations

1-800-581-7227

investor.relations@participantcapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Participant Capital