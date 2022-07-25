SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Net sales of $593.2 million increased 44.6% year-over-year
- Income from operations of $133.1 million increased 30.8% year-over-year
- Diluted earnings per share of $2.16 increased 30.1% year-over-year
- Repurchased $25.0 million of the Company's common stock during the quarter
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).
Beginning in 2022, the Company changed its presentation for both the North America and the Administrative and all other segment's statement of operations to display allocated expenses and management fees as a separate item below income from operations. During 2021, allocated expenses and management fees between the two segments were previously included in operating expenses and in income from operations and have been adjusted herein to conform to the 2022 presentation. Consolidated income from operations, income before tax and net income for all periods presented below are not affected by the change in presentation.
All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2022 with the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and include the results of the acquisition of FIXCO Invest S.A.S ("ETANCO") on April 1, 2022. All purchase accounting adjustments related to the ETANCO acquisition are preliminary and subject to change.
2022 Second Quarter Financial Highlights
- Consolidated net sales of $593.2 million increased 44.6% from $410.3 million.
- Consolidated gross profit of $259.3 million increased 32.0% from $196.4 million. Gross margin decreased to 43.7% from 47.9%.
- Consolidated income from operations of $133.1 million increased 30.8% from $101.7 million. The increase was primarily due to the increase in consolidated gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses, including $14.9 million attributable to ETANCO, and $5.9 million for integration costs also related to ETANCO. Consolidated operating margin decreased to 22.4% from 24.8%.
- The Company's effective income tax rate slightly decreased to 26.8% from 26.9%.
- Net income was $93.6 million, or $2.16 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $72.5 million, or $1.66 per diluted share. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 includes $3.4 million of net interest expense primarily on the Company's borrowings for its acquisition of ETANCO.
Management Commentary
"We delivered strong financial and operational performance in the second quarter," commented Karen Colonias, Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Since we announced the acquisition of ETANCO in late December, planning for and initiating the integration has been a primary focus. Our integration efforts, supported by the strong culture of our combined teams, have been progressing according to plan. After several months of hard work, we were very pleased to have found no material adjustments to our previously identified synergy opportunities, although the realization of the full amount is subject to change based on the current environment in Europe. We still believe we are well positioned to capture meaningful benefits from those synergies in the coming years."
Mrs. Colonias concluded, "We made progress on our key growth initiatives during the second quarter within each of our five end use markets including Residential, Commercial, OEM, National Retail and Building Technology, which gives us confidence we can continue our above market growth relative to U.S. housing starts in fiscal 2022 and beyond. In conjunction with the integration of ETANCO, we identified facility expansions in the U.S. that will improve our overall service, production efficiencies and safety in the workplace, as well as reduce our reliance on certain outsourced finished goods and component products, and ensure we have ample capacity to meet our customers' needs. Investments in these expansions have already started this year and will continue into 2024. While the rapidly changing macroeconomic environment including rising interest rates, inflation and other factors continue to impact the industry at large, we believe Simpson is uniquely positioned to perform given our diversification strategy and strong brand reputation that we've cultivated over the past 66 years."
Corporate Developments
- During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 260,285 shares of common stock in the open market at an average price of $96.05 per share, for a total of $25.0 million. As of June 30, 2022, approximately $53.7 million remained available for repurchase under the Company's previously announced $100.0 million share repurchase authorization (which expires at the end of 2022).
Business Outlook
The Company has updated its 2022 financial outlook to include the acquisition of ETANCO, two quarters of actual results, and its latest expectations regarding demand trends, raw material costs and operating expenses. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, July 25, 2022, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 is as follows:
- Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 19.0% to 21.0%, in-line with its more recent historical average as the Company has better visibility on material costs and expected results from its acquisition of ETANCO. The revised outlook includes $20.0 to $25.0 million in expected integration and transaction costs for the acquisition.
- Interest expense on the outstanding $250.0 million Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loans, which had initial borrowings of $450.0 million, is expected to be approximately $10.4 million, including the benefit from interest rate and cross currency swaps mitigating substantially all of the volatility from changes in interest rates.
- The effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 25.5% to 26.5%.
- Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $80.0 million to $90.0 million including amounts attributable to ETANCO.
Conference Call Details
About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 2IE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, the integration of the acquisition of ETANCO, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing. Although we believe that the expectations, opinions, projections and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risk and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and supply chain, the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners, and the successful integration of ETANCO, as well as those discussed in the :Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC. To the extent that the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affects our business and financial results, it may also have the effect of heightening many of such risks and other factors.
We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.
Footnotes
(1) Reflects EUR to USD exchange rate as of April 1, 2022.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$ 593,232
$ 410,281
$ 1,086,802
$ 757,922
Cost of sales
333,899
213,835
590,688
399,195
Gross profit
259,333
196,446
496,114
358,727
Research and development and engineering expense
16,943
14,169
32,809
28,758
Selling expense
45,074
33,167
81,910
63,990
General and administrative expense
58,419
47,410
112,192
95,975
Total operating expenses
120,436
94,746
226,911
188,723
Acquisition and integration related costs
5,864
—
12,815
—
Gain on disposal of assets
(43)
(28)
(1,126)
(108)
Income from operations
133,076
101,728
257,514
170,112
Interest expense, net and other
(3,372)
(420)
(3,585)
(765)
Other & foreign exchange loss, net
(1,890)
(2,216)
(2,107)
(3,648)
Income before taxes
127,814
99,092
251,822
165,699
Provision for income taxes
34,244
26,609
63,677
42,827
Net income
$ 93,570
$ 72,483
$ 188,145
$ 122,872
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 2.17
$ 1.67
$ 4.36
$ 2.83
Diluted
$ 2.16
$ 1.66
$ 4.34
$ 2.82
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
43,145
43,434
43,162
43,406
Diluted
43,240
43,641
43,306
43,620
Cash dividend declared per common share
$ 0.26
$ 0.25
$ 0.52
$ 0.48
Other data:
Depreciation and amortization
$ 17,530
$ 11,527
$ 28,324
$ 22,753
Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense
$ 4,657
$ 3,702
$ 9,528
$ 10,245
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 246,134
$ 305,796
$ 301,155
Trade accounts receivable, net
375,130
249,931
231,021
Inventories
539,844
310,254
443,756
Other current assets
43,501
35,722
22,903
Total current assets
1,204,609
901,703
998,835
Property, plant and equipment, net
346,184
255,353
259,869
Operating lease right-of-use assets
48,984
43,374
45,438
Goodwill
492,338
134,121
134,022
Intangible assets, net
357,698
23,749
26,269
Other noncurrent assets
35,655
15,674
19,692
Total assets
$ 2,485,468
$ 1,373,974
$ 1,484,125
Trade accounts payable
$ 112,968
$ 60,268
$ 57,215
Long-term debt, current portion
22,500
—
—
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
225,928
172,186
187,387
Total current liabilities
369,335
232,454
244,602
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
39,654
34,087
37,091
Long-term debt, net of current portion
664,956
—
—
Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities
134,824
20,528
18,434
Stockholders' equity
1,284,638
1,086,905
1,183,998
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,485,468
$ 1,373,974
$ 1,484,125
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
%
June 30,
%
2022
2021
change*
2022
2021
change*
Net Sales by Reporting Segment
North America
$ 456,410
$ 350,557
30.2 %
$ 895,140
$ 651,120
37.5 %
Percentage of total net sales
76.9 %
85.4 %
82.4 %
85.9 %
Europe
133,238
56,438
136.1 %
184,689
100,734
83.3 %
Percentage of total net sales
22.5 %
13.8 %
17.0 %
13.3 %
Asia/Pacific
3,584
3,286
9.1 %
6,973
6,068
14.9 %
$ 593,232
$ 410,281
44.6 %
$ 1,086,802
$ 757,922
43.4 %
Net Sales by Product Group**
Wood Construction
$ 514,543
$ 355,787
44.6 %
$ 950,191
$ 657,365
44.5 %
Percentage of total net sales
86.7 %
86.7 %
87.4 %
86.7 %
Concrete Construction
78,209
54,305
44.0 %
136,185
99,828
36.4 %
Percentage of total net sales
13.2 %
13.2 %
12.5 %
13.2 %
Other
480
189
N/M
426
729
N/M
$ 593,232
$ 410,281
44.6 %
$ 1,086,802
$ 757,922
43.4 %
Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment
North America
$ 219,299
$ 174,984
25.3 %
$ 437,175
$ 317,369
37.7 %
North America gross margin
48.0 %
49.9 %
48.8 %
48.7 %
Europe
39,023
20,298
92.3 %
56,476
35,548
58.9 %
Europe gross margin
29.3 %
36.0 %
30.6 %
35.3 %
Asia/Pacific
1,098
1,207
N/M
2,546
2,451
N/M
Administrative and all other
(87)
(43)
N/M
(83)
3,359
N/M
$ 259,333
$ 196,446
32.0 %
$ 496,114
$ 358,727
38.3 %
Income (Loss) from Operations
North America
$ 137,368
$ 101,190
35.8 %
$ 273,064
$ 174,215
56.7 %
North America operating margin
30.1 %
28.9 %
30.5 %
26.8 %
Europe
5,559
5,873
(5.3) %
4,189
8,164
(48.7) %
Europe operating margin
4.2 %
10.4 %
2.3 %
8.1 %
Asia/Pacific
100
203
N/M
664
628
N/M
Administrative and all other
(9,951)
(5,538)
N/M
(20,403)
(12,895)
N/M
$ 133,076
$ 101,728
30.8 %
$ 257,514
$ 170,112
51.4 %
*
Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any.
**
The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.
N/M
Statistic is not material or not meaningful.
