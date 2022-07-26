CloudZero AnyCost Unlocks Limitless Possibilities To Organize Spend

Soars past multi-cloud support, enabling customers to seamlessly combine cost data from any cloud or software provider

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the leading cloud cost intelligence company, today announced CloudZero AnyCost™ — new functionality that provides organizations with comprehensive visibility into spend, regardless of their cloud and software providers. CloudZero customers can now dynamically attribute virtually any spend to key business metrics, such as cost of goods sold (COGS), cost per product feature, and cost per customer. With this visibility, teams can manage their unit economics to maximize profit, make data-driven decisions, and control spend.

"Increasingly, engineering organizations are choosing best-of-breed solutions — adopting a more cloud-native, multi-service approach that goes beyond multi-cloud, to deliver more profitable and efficient cloud applications," said Erik Peterson, founder and CTO of CloudZero. "AnyCost enables companies to maximize the return on their cloud investment and embrace this new strategy without sacrificing visibility or risking out-of-control costs."

Today, CloudZero customers can now utilize the platform to analyze all three major cloud providers — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform — as well as software such as New Relic, MongoDB, Databricks, Snowflake, and more. CloudZero will release easy-setup functionality for the most popular providers, while giving customers the ability to bring in any cost by building their own adapter.

"As a leader in the observability space, our team values the power of unified data — and how it supports building and running great software," said Mike Surma, director of cloud cost optimization at New Relic. "We recognized that CloudZero was a valuable partner to provide us with accurate visibility into our spend, including AWS, Azure, and beyond. CloudZero's flexible approach to ingest any cost provides peace of mind that we can continue to work together, regardless of which platforms and applications we choose to adopt in the future."

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the cloud cost intelligence platform that puts spend into the context of your business. By aligning engineering, infrastructure, and finance teams around metrics like cost per product feature, customer, and development team, CloudZero enables better strategic decisions, improved unit economics, and efficient spending. Trusted by top cloud-driven companies like Rapid7, Ping Identity, and Malwarebytes, CloudZero works with organizations of all sizes to take the next steps toward cloud cost maturity. Visit cloudzero.com to get started today.

