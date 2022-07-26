Hybrid Courtroom Recording & Remote Workflows Supported by New FTR Gold 7.6

DENVER, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remotely monitor legal proceedings with For The Record's latest digital court reporting release, FTR Gold 7.6. The software that set the industry standard for quality and efficiency now offers fluid livestreaming of audio and video to support full remote management of courtroom recording from anywhere. By eliminating geographic constraints, FTR Gold 7.6 will allow jurisdictions to connect with a broader pool of available stenographers and digital court reporters.

FTR Gold 7.6 features several upgrades from past software versions. The primary upgrade is an accelerated FTR Reporter engine, which dramatically improves the playback performance of real-time proceedings to FTR Monitor and FTR Player over a wide area network (WAN) or virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environment. The technology records and streams content with the market-leading functionality built into the latest versions of FTR Gold Recording and Monitoring Suites, including 16 channels of high-fidelity audio and four channels of high-definition video. This allows remote court monitors and digital court reporters to simultaneously record, monitor, and livestream proceedings anywhere on the court's network—in the courthouse or across the town, county, or state.

According to Priya Sivagnanam, Technical Project Manager of For The Record, "FTR Gold 7.6 facilitates alternative workflows to support courts as they manage the escalating stenographer shortage and adapt to the demand for remote, hybrid hearings. These structural shifts in court operations are only building momentum, so this innovation arrives at a critical time. Courts will find that playback performance during remote monitoring is seamless in WAN and VDI environments. FTR Gold 7.6 is dramatically enhanced from past versions of FTR Gold."

To learn more about FTR Gold, visit FTR Gold 7 - For The Record.

About For The Record

For The Record is the global leader in digital audio, visual, and record-keeping innovations for the legal justice system. Over three decades, the company has modernized more than 30,000 courtrooms across 70+ countries. For The Record's recent innovations include the world's first cloud-based recording management system; an online transcript ordering platform; real time speech-to-text transcription; and a virtual justice platform that observes traditional court protocols. With the goals of accelerating justice and enhancing accessibility, For The Record continuously develops new courtroom technology.

For The Record: The Sound & Sight of Justice. www.fortherecord.com

