/R E P E A T -- CGI to release third quarter fiscal 2022 results on July 27/

MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will release results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022, ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

Who: George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer

François Boulanger, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer



What: Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results



When: Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT)



Conference Call: 1-888-396-8049 Conference ID: 07482468



Webcast: A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR section of our website where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.



Podcast: A replay will be available for download later in the day.



RSS Feed: Subscribe via our newsroom to receive the latest news releases and podcasts.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 84,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

