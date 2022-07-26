Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Closes Out 2022 Grand Boulè in Philadelphia, Leaving Behind an Economic Impact of Over $6.5 Million

After Celebrating 102 Years of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Says Goodbye to the City of Brotherly Love

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., one of the country's largest women's service organizations, ended their 2022 Grand Boulè on Sunday, July 24, 2022 after a week of sorority business meetings, service-oriented projects, and celebratory moments.

Actress, singer, philanthropist Dawnn Lewis being inducted into Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. during the 2022 Grand Boulè in Philadelphia, surrounded by past presidents of the 102-year-old sorority; from left to right, Mary Breaux Wright, Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, the Honorable Dr. Barbara West Carpenter, and Sheryl Underwood. Lewis is the founder and CEO of A New Day Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that provides financial and programmatic support to underprivileged youth and grassroots community organizations. (PRNewswire)

Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, the sorority's 25th "Centennial" International President, focused this Grand Boulè on honoring the legacy of the sorority's founders through the theme, "Honoring Our Founders, Continuing Their Legacy, The Dream Lives On!"

"It was an absolute honor to celebrate our 2022 Grand Boulè in Philadelphia this year," said Hollingsworth Baker. "Over the week-long period, our sorority brought over 6,000 members to the city, provided over $640,000 in donations, and left behind an economic impact of over $6.5 million. With scholarship being a principle I hold in high regard, I am especially happy that Zeta Phi Beta provided a $125,000 scholarship to a deserving high school student as she embarks on a college education."

During the 7-day Grand Boulè, the agenda included:

A Zeta National Educational Foundation (Z-NEF) sponsored "Z-NEF Scholars for Dollars" event that comprised of a Battle of the DJs and Step Show

The 2022 Grand Boulè Opening Ceremony where the Founder Myrtle Tyler Faithful $125,000 scholarship was awarded to Skyler Evans , a high school senior from Baton Rouge; Zeta members Opal Lee , "the Grandmother of Juneteenth," and Elisabeth Omilami, actress and CEO of Hosea Helps , an Atlanta -based non-profit organization, received recognition as P.E.A.R.L.S. Society honorees

The Macy's x Kasper Fashion Show event

Honorary member induction of Dawnn Lewis , actress, singer and philanthropist into Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

A gala awards dinner where the work of local chapters across the sorority were honored and celebrated. Donations were provided to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, Micah's Voice, and Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia

A concert by the legendary Mary J. Blige and a closing inspirational breakfast with performances by gospel artists Jekalyn Carr and Hezekiah Walker

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University, and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 125,000 college-educated women with more than 850 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East.

For more information about Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. visit www.zphib1920.org.

The legendary Mary J. Blige performing during the 2022 Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Grand Boulè in Philadelphia. (PRNewswire)

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. member and activist Opal Lee, “the Grandmother of Juneteenth,” received a P.E.A.R.L.S. Society honor for her contribution in making Juneteenth a federally-recognized holiday in the United States. The honor was given to Lee on July 22, 2022 by the 102-year-old international women’s service organization during the Zeta 2022 Grand Boulè in Philadelphia. (PRNewswire)

