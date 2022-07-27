Arrow Reports $12.0 million in Q2 Net Income, Loan Growth of $108 Million

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $12.0 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.75.

Loan growth was strong in the second quarter of 2022, with gross loans increasing by $108 million. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, which decreased by $17 million, loans grew by $125 million in the quarter.

"Arrow had a strong second quarter with total loan balances at June 30, 2022 reaching a record high," said Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "I commend the Arrow Team for their outstanding efforts and strong work ethic. While economic challenges are expected this year, I am confident in our direction as a Company and our ability to deliver strong results for our shareholders, our customers and our communities."

For the second quarter of 2022, net income was $12.0 million compared to $13.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decline in second quarter net income was primarily due to:

  • An increase in the provision expense for credit losses to $905 thousand for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $263 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net gain on sale of loans was lower by $615 thousand when comparing year-over-year quarters.
  • A decrease of $2.6 million in income earned on PPP loans included as part of net interest income in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights

Earnings:

  • Net income was $12.0 million.
  • Net interest margin was 3.02%.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) was 1.20%.
  • Return on average equity (ROE) was 13.44%.
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.75 for the second quarter.
  • Second-quarter revenue was consistent to the prior-year comparative quarter.
  • Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 were $476 thousand as compared to $93 thousand for the comparable 2021 quarter.

Balance Sheet:

  • Total assets were $4.0 billion as of June 30, 2022.
  • Total loans were $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2022, a record high for Arrow.
  • Total deposits were $3.5 billion as of June 30, 2022.
  • Loans to deposits ratio as of June 30, 2022 was 80.2%

Additional Items:

  • $17 million of PPP loans were forgiven in the second quarter of 2022.
  • $1.5 million of PPP loans remained outstanding as of June 30, 2022.
  • Book value per share was $22.25, up by 1.1% over the prior-year level.
  • Nonperforming assets of $10.0 million at June 30, 2022 represented 0.25% of period-end assets, up from 0.20% at June 30, 2021.
  • A core system upgrade is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022, with the first customer communications expected in early August.

Income Statement

  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the second quarter was $29.0 million, up 2.4% from $28.4 million in the comparable quarter of 2021. Interest and fees on loans were $26.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 0.4% from $27.0 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. Interest and fees related to PPP loans, included in the $26.9 million total, were $439 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease from $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.6 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 16.5%, from $1.3 million in expense for the comparable quarter ending June 30, 2021.
  • Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin was 3.02% for the quarter, compared to 3.08% for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily due to the decrease in the amount of PPP loan interest and related fees recognized in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the comparable quarter of 2021. Net interest margin, excluding PPP income, increased from the comparable prior year quarter from 2.86% to 2.98% The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased slightly primarily due to the repricing of municipal deposits.













Three Months Ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021

Interest and Dividend Income

$

30,593



$

29,695


Interest Expense

1,555



1,335


Net Interest Income

29,038



28,360


Average Earning Assets(1)

3,858,837



3,688,572


Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2,808,287



2,721,961






Yield on Earning Assets(1)

3.18

%


3.23

%

Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

0.22



0.20


Net Interest Spread

2.96



3.03


Net Interest Margin

3.02



3.08






Income Earned on PPP Loans included in Net Interest Income

$

438



$

3,086


Net Interest Income excluding PPP loans

28,600



25,274


Net Interest Margin excluding PPP loans

2.98

%


2.86

%





(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.




  • Provision for Credit Losses: For the second quarter of 2022, the provision for credit losses was $905 thousand compared to $263 thousand in provision expense in the second quarter of 2021. The key drivers for the increase were strong loan growth and a slight deterioration in forecasted economic conditions in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $7.7 million, compared to $8.5 million in the comparable 2021 quarter. Income from fiduciary activities for the three months ended June 30, 2022, decreased by $72 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2021. Fees and other services to customers increased $131 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2021. Gain on sales of loans decreased $615 thousand from the second quarter of 2021 as a result of a strategic decision to retain more newly originated real estate loans. Other operating income decreased $132 thousand from the comparable quarter of 2021 due to a variety of factors, including, among others, a $99 thousand loss on the disposal of a building.
  • Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $20.3 million, an increase from $19.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The largest component of noninterest expense was salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $11.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. The expense for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures included in other expenses was $110 thousand.
  • Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $4.2 million for the same quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

  • Total Assets: Total assets were $4.0 billion at June 30, 2022 an increase of $95.0 million, or 2.4%, compared to June 30, 2021 and a decrease of $165.2 million, or 4.0%, compared to March 31, 2022.
  • Investments: Total investments were $766.9 million as of June 30, 2022 an increase of $122.5 million, or 19.0%, compared to June 30, 2021 and a decrease of $14.1 million, or 1.8%, compared to March 31, 2022.
  • Loans: Total loans were $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2022. Loan growth for the second quarter of 2022 was $107.5 million and increased $200.7 million, or 7.6%, from June 30, 2021. In the second quarter, total outstanding commercial loans increased $8.0 million, or 1.0%. PPP loans, which are included in the commercial portfolio, decreased $17.2 million in the second quarter as a result of the continued loan forgiveness processed by the Small Business Administration. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $54.5 million, or 5.6% in the second quarter, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding residential real estate loans increased $45.1 million, or 4.7%, for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $28.1 million on June 30, 2022, which represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, as compared to 1.02% at June 30, 2021. Asset quality remained solid at June 30, 2022. Net loan losses, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.07% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 0.01% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets of $10.0 million at June 30, 2022 represented 0.25% of period-end assets, compared to 0.20% at June 30, 2021.
  • Deposits: At June 30, 2022, deposit balances were $3.5 billion. Deposits decreased in the second quarter of 2022 by $169.7 million and increased by $107.6 million, or 3.1%, from the prior-year level. Municipal deposits decreased $112.1 million in the second quarter and increased $4.8 million, or 0.6% from June 30, 2021. Non-municipal deposits decreased $57.6 million for the quarter and increased $102.8 million, or 4.0%, from June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 23.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2022, compared to 22.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022, total time deposits were $169.5 million, a decrease of $57.0 million, or 25.2%, compared to the prior year.
  • Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $356.5 million on June 30, 2022, up $3.5 million, or 1.0%, from June 30, 2021. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.14% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.93%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Additional Commentary

  • Cash and Stock Dividends: On June 15, 2022, Arrow distributed a cash dividend of $0.27 per share. The cash dividend was 7% higher than the cash dividend paid by Arrow in the second quarter of 2021 due to a one cent increase in the cash dividend rate and after adjusting for the 3% stock dividend distributed on September 24, 2021.
  • Industry Recognition: In the second quarter of 2022, both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries once again earned BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Exceptional Performance Bank ratings.

About Arrow

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). Some measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this document may contain statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. Such "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involve a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. Actual outcomes and results may differ, explicitly or by implication. We are not obliged to revise or update these statements to reflect unanticipated events. This document should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the SEC.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME









Interest and Fees on Loans


$

26,906



$

27,014



$

52,645



$

52,197


Interest on Deposits at Banks


427



103



625



188


Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:









Fully Taxable


2,444



1,671



4,633



3,177


Exempt from Federal Taxes


816



907



1,637



1,827


Total Interest and Dividend Income


30,593



29,695



59,540



57,389


INTEREST EXPENSE









Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts


199



192



362



411


Savings Deposits


892



501



1,309



1,066


Time Deposits over $250,000


26



69



54



189


Other Time Deposits


111



156



220



378


Federal Funds Purchased and
 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase




1





3


Federal Home Loan Bank Advances


108



196



295



389


Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
 Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts


171



171



340



340


Interest on Financing Leases


48



49



97



98


Total Interest Expense


1,555



1,335



2,677



2,874


NET INTEREST INCOME


29,038



28,360



56,863



54,515


Provision for Credit Losses


905



263



1,674



(385)


NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


28,133



28,097



55,189



54,900


NONINTEREST INCOME









Income From Fiduciary Activities


2,517



2,589



5,113



4,967


Fees for Other Services to Customers


3,050



2,919



5,845



5,528


Insurance Commissions


1,622



1,626



3,133



3,266


Net Gain on Securities


154



196



284



356


Net Gain on Sales of Loans


10



625



62



2,040


Other Operating Income


391



523



1,469



929


Total Noninterest Income


7,744



8,478



15,906



17,086


NONINTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and Employee Benefits


11,687



10,845



22,973



21,983


Occupancy Expenses, Net


1,602



1,484



3,200



3,077


Technology and Equipment Expense


3,974



3,710



7,753



7,169


FDIC Assessments


291



245



598



515


Other Operating Expense


2,791



2,803



4,766



5,021


Total Noninterest Expense


20,345



19,087



39,290



37,765


INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


15,532



17,488



31,805



34,221


Provision for Income Taxes


3,558



4,209



7,256



7,662


NET INCOME


$

11,974



$

13,279



$

24,549



$

26,559


Average Shares Outstanding 1:









Basic


16,014



16,024



16,022



16,009


Diluted


16,054



16,085



16,069



16,056


Per Common Share:









Basic Earnings


$

0.75



$

0.83



$

1.53



$

1.66


Diluted Earnings


0.75



0.83



1.53



1.65



1 2021 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 24, 2021, 3% stock dividend.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



June 30,
2022


December 31,
2021


June 30,
2021

ASSETS






Cash and Due From Banks

$

51,549



$

26,978



$

44,760


Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

165,705



430,718



433,468


Investment Securities:






Available-for-Sale at Fair Value

582,741



559,316



437,868


Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $180,511 at June 30, 2022; $201,292 at December 31, 2021; and $210,916 at June 30, 2021)

182,096



196,566



204,490


Equity Securities

2,031



1,747



1,992


FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock

4,718



5,380



5,380


Loans

2,844,802



2,667,941



2,644,082


Allowance for Credit Losses

(28,090)



(27,281)



(27,010)


Net Loans

2,816,712



2,640,660



2,617,072


Premises and Equipment, Net

50,141



46,217



43,268


Goodwill

21,873



21,873



21,873


Other Intangible Assets, Net

1,710



1,918



2,082


Other Assets

111,929



96,579



83,938


Total Assets

$

3,991,205



$

4,027,952



$

3,896,191


LIABILITIES






Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

824,842



810,274



761,991


Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

1,046,570



994,391



977,955


Savings Deposits

1,504,791



1,531,287



1,471,591


Time Deposits over $250,000

40,021



82,811



84,357


Other Time Deposits

129,436



131,734



142,139


Total Deposits

3,545,660



3,550,497



3,438,033


Federal Funds Purchased and
 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase





3,092




















Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances

25,000



45,000



45,000


Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated
 Subsidiary Trusts

20,000



20,000



20,000


Finance Leases

5,144



5,169



5,193


Other Liabilities

38,903



36,100



31,840


Total Liabilities

3,634,707



3,656,766



3,543,158


STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021






Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (20,800,144 Shares Issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and 20,194,474 at June 30, 2021)

20,800



20,800



20,194


Additional Paid-in Capital

379,423



377,996



355,195


Retained Earnings

69,980



54,078



60,494




















Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(29,564)



347



(2,658)


Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,777,605 Shares at June 30, 2022; 4,759,414 Shares at December 31, 2021 and 4,622,797 Shares at June 30, 2021)

(84,141)



(82,035)



(80,192)


Total Stockholders' Equity

356,498



371,186



353,033


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

3,991,205



$

4,027,952



$

3,896,191


Arrow Financial Corporation 

Selected Quarterly Information 

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited) 



Quarter Ended

6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021

Net Income

$

11,974



$

12,575



$

10,309



$

12,989



$

13,279


Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):










Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments

114



96



(104)



(79)



145












Share and Per Share Data:1










Period End Shares Outstanding

16,023



16,013



16,041



16,020



16,039


Basic Average Shares Outstanding

16,014



16,030



16,028



16,027



16,024


Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

16,054



16,083



16,091



16,085



16,085


Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.75



$

0.78



$

0.64



$

0.81



$

0.83


Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.75



0.78



0.63



0.81



0.83


Cash Dividend Per Share

0.270



0.270



0.260



0.252



0.252












Selected Quarterly Average Balances:










 Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$

232,545



$

410,644



$

551,890



$

416,500



$

369,034


 Investment Securities

822,112



797,347



681,732



675,980



668,089


 Loans

2,804,180



2,678,796



2,660,665



2,641,726



2,651,449


 Deposits

3,569,754



3,582,256



3,590,766



3,435,933



3,395,271


 Other Borrowed Funds

50,140



68,596



70,162



72,187



74,957


 Shareholders' Equity

357,228



370,264



364,409



359,384



350,203


 Total Assets

4,012,999



4,054,943



4,060,540



3,902,041



3,851,921


Return on Average Assets, annualized

1.20

%


1.26

%


1.01

%


1.32

%


1.38

%

Return on Average Equity, annualized

13.44

%


13.77

%


11.22

%


14.34

%


15.21

%

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2

14.40

%


14.72

%


12.01

%


15.36

%


16.32

%

Average Earning Assets

$

3,858,837



$

3,886,787



$

3,894,287



$

3,734,206



$

3,688,572


Average Paying Liabilities

2,808,287



2,855,884



2,841,304



2,705,283



2,721,961


Interest Income

30,593



28,947



28,354



29,807



29,695


Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3

269



270



285



292



293


Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

30,862



29,217



28,639



30,099



29,988


Interest Expense

1,555



1,122



1,152



1,169



1,335


Net Interest Income

29,038



27,825



27,202



28,638



28,360


Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

29,307



28,095



27,487



28,930



28,653


Net Interest Margin, annualized

3.02

%


2.90

%


2.77

%


3.04

%


3.08

%

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3

3.05

%


2.93

%


2.80

%


3.07

%


3.12

%











Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4










Noninterest Expense

$

20,345



$

18,945



$

20,860



$

19,423



$

19,087


Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

48



49



52



51



53


Net Noninterest Expense

$

20,297



$

18,896



$

20,808



$

19,372



$

19,034


Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$

29,307



$

28,095



$

27,487



$

28,930



$

28,653


Noninterest Income

7,744



8,162



7,589



7,694



8,478
































Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Securities

154



130



(139)



(106)



196


Net Gross Income

$

36,897



$

36,127



$

35,215



$

36,730



$

36,935


Efficiency Ratio

55.01

%


52.30

%


59.09

%


52.74

%


51.53

%











Period-End Capital Information:










Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$

356,498



$

357,243



$

371,186



$

360,171



$

353,033


Book Value per Share 1

22.25



22.31



23.14



22.48



22.01


Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

23,583



23,691



23,791



23,879



23,955


Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2

20.78



20.83



21.66



20.99



20.52












Capital Ratios:5








































Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.60

%


9.37

%


9.20

%


9.39

%


9.29

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.14

%


13.48

%


13.77

%


13.71

%


13.79

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.86

%


14.23

%


14.55

%


14.51

%


14.61

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.93

%


15.33

%


15.69

%


15.66

%


15.78

%











Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.

$

1,589,178



$

1,793,747



$

1,851,101



$

1,778,659



$

1,804,854


Arrow Financial Corporation 

Selected Quarterly Information - Continued 

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited) 



Footnotes:




















1.

Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 24, 2021, 3% stock dividend.



2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity.  These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.



6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$

356,498



$

357,243



$

371,186



$

360,171



$

353,033



Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

23,583



23,691



23,791



23,879



23,955



Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$

332,915



$

333,552



$

347,395



$

336,292



$

329,078














Period End Shares Outstanding

16,023



16,013



16,041



16,020



16,039



Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$

20.78



$

20.83



$

21.66



$

20.99



$

20.52



Net Income

11,974



12,575



10,309



12,989



13,279



Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)

14.40

%


14.72

%


12.01

%


15.36

%


16.32

%












3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.



6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


Interest Income (GAAP)

$

30,593



$

28,947



$

28,354



$

29,807



$

29,695



Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
 (Non-GAAP)

269



270



285



292



293



Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
 (Non-GAAP)

$

30,862



$

29,217



$

28,639



$

30,099



$

29,988



Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$

29,038



$

27,825



$

27,202



$

28,638



$

28,360



Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
 (Non-GAAP)

269



270



285



292



293



Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
 (Non-GAAP)

$

29,307



$

28,095



$

27,487



$

28,930



$

28,653



Average Earning Assets

$

3,858,837



$

3,886,787



$

3,894,287



$

3,734,206



$

3,688,572



Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

3.05

%


2.93

%


2.80

%


3.07

%


3.12

%












4.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of noninterest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).












5.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The CET1 ratio at June 30, 2022 listed in the tables (i.e., 13.14%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).



6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021



































Total Risk Weighted Assets

$

2,790,520



$

2,661,952



$

2,552,812



$

2,511,910



$

2,438,445



Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

366,798



358,738



351,497



344,507



336,265



Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

13.14

%


13.48

%


13.77

%


13.71

%


13.79

%












* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.










Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended June 30:


2022


2021





Interest


Rate




Interest


Rate



Average


Income/


Earned/


Average


Income/


Earned/



Balance


Expense


Paid


Balance


Expense


Paid

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$


232,545



$

427



0.74

%


$

369,034



$

103



0.11

%

Investment Securities:













Fully Taxable


644,443



2,444



1.52



479,365



1,671



1.40


Exempt from Federal Taxes


177,669



816



1.84



188,724



907



1.93


Loans


2,804,180



26,906



3.85



2,651,449



27,014



4.09


Total Earning Assets


3,858,837



30,593



3.18



3,688,572



29,695



3.23


Allowance for Credit Losses


(27,558)







(26,862)






Cash and Due From Banks


40,105







34,976






Other Assets


141,615







155,235






Total Assets

$


4,012,999







$

3,851,921






Deposits:













Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$


1,048,752



199



0.08



$

924,651



192



0.08


Savings Deposits


1,541,616



892



0.23



1,481,232



501



0.14


Time Deposits of $250,000 or More


37,418



26



0.28



95,673



69



0.29


Other Time Deposits


130,361



111



0.34



145,448



156



0.43


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits


2,758,147



1,228



0.18



2,647,004



918



0.14


Short-Term Borrowings








4,770



1



0.08


FHLBNY Term Advances & Other Long-Term Debt


45,000



279



2.49



65,000



367



2.26


Finance Leases


5,140



48



3.75



5,187



49



3.79


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


2,808,287



1,555



0.22



2,721,961



1,335



0.20


Noninterest-bearing deposits


811,607







748,267






Other Liabilities


35,877







31,490






Total Liabilities


3,655,771







3,501,718






Stockholders' Equity


357,228







350,203






Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$


4,012,999







$

3,851,921






Net Interest Income




$

29,038







$

28,360




Net Interest Spread






2.96

%






3.03

%

Net Interest Margin






3.02

%






3.08

%







































Arrow Financial Corporation

Consolidated Financial Information

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended:

6/30/2022


12/31/2021


6/30/2021

Loan Portfolio






Commercial Loans

$

138,675



$

172,518



$

242,790


Commercial Real Estate Loans

663,234



628,929



598,241


 Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

801,909



801,447



841,031


Consumer Loans

1,031,111



920,556



892,549


Residential Real Estate Loans

1,011,782



945,938



910,502


Total Loans

$

2,844,802



$

2,667,941



$

2,644,082


Allowance for Credit Losses






Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$

27,661



$

26,956



$

26,840




















Loans Charged-off

(907)



(719)



(443)


Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

431



486



350


Net Loans Charged-off

(476)



(233)



(93)


Provision for Credit Losses

905



558



263


Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter

$

28,090



$

27,281



$

27,010


Nonperforming Assets






Nonaccrual Loans

$

7,999



$

10,764



$

7,102


Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

1,641



823



595


Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms

77



77



78


Total Nonperforming Loans

9,717



11,664



7,775


Repossessed Assets

297



126



99


Other Real Estate Owned





99


Total Nonperforming Assets

$

10,014



$

11,790



$

7,973








Key Asset Quality Ratios






Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,
 Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.07

%


0.03

%


0.01

%

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans,
 Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.13

%


0.08

%


0.04

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans

0.99

%


1.02

%


1.02

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

289.08

%


233.89

%


347.40

%

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.34

%


0.44

%


0.29

%

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.25

%


0.29

%


0.20

%







Six Month Period Ended:






Allowance for Loan Losses






Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Year

$

27,281





$

29,232


Impact of the Adoption of ASU 2016-13





(1,300)


Loans Charged-off

(1,736)





(1,076)


Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

871





539


Net Loans Charged-off

(865)





(537)


Provision for Loan Losses

1,674





(385)


Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Period

$

28,090





$

27,010








Key Asset Quality Ratios






Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized

0.06

%




0.04

%

Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized

0.12

%




(0.03)

%

