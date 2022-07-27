PACSUN CELEBRATES 2022 BACK-TO-SCHOOL DENIM CAMPAIGN WITH PERFORMANCE BY GRACE VANDERWAAL AT NYC SOHO STORE

Featuring appearances from Pacsun Influencers, Content Creators, and Campaign talent Yung Taco

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty retailer, Pacsun, hosted a VIP launch party in New York City tonight to commemorate its Back-to-School #MyDenimStory Campaign, which launched on July 14. Talent, influencers, content creators, along with select customers, got the opportunity to shop a selection of the 200+ new denim styles and enjoy various activations and live music inside the Pacsun NYC Flagship store.

Grace VanderWaal performs at the Pacsun NYC Flagship store for the #MyDenimStory Campaign. The 18-year-old singer can be seen wearing the Pacsun Sport Tank Top with the PacSun Eco Medium Blue High Waisted Flare Jeans. (PRNewswire)

Gen Z music sensation, Grace VanderWaal, kicked off the night with a special performance of her first single from her upcoming project "Lion's Den," along with other hits. The performance was live streamed across Pacsun's social media channels. VanderWaal also participated in an intimate Q&A where she went into detail about her personal evolution through style and music.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the #MyDenimStory launch. Music is my primary form of self expression, but style is another way I've always shown my creativity," said Grace VanderWaal. "Denim is super personal to me… my style is always evolving - but jeans are the one thing I always come back to to feel comfortable no matter where I am. I love that Pacsun has so many different fits so anyone and everyone can find their perfect pair."

The night was unforgettable as guests enjoyed music by Mona (@monamatsuoka), embroidery stations for Denim and Reebok, a photo booth, and claw machines, as well as Joe's Pizza and ice cream, all while shopping exclusive, online-only pieces in person.

The store also featured a giant Bear sculpture made out of denim, which intentionally tied in with a commemorative Denim Bear NFT released as part of the campaign. Customers can now place their bid on Pacsun's newest drop of Fall 2022 NFTs on Open Sea, including two hand drawn digital artworks of best-selling jeans and one of the denim bear sculpture. Each owner will receive a welcome box with coveted merchandise, free shipping on all orders, early access to shop select brand launches, and the chance to win a free denim wardrobe.

Grace VanderWaal was joined by influencers and campaign talent including Yung Taco and Luca Fersko. Also in attendance were Brieane (Brie) Olson, President at Pacsun, and Alfred Chang, Co-CEO of Pacsun.

"It's inspiring to see the campaign come to life and hear our customers' denim stories," said Brieane (Brie) Olson, President at Pacsun. "Denim is a lifelong staple and specific styles can transport you back to a special moment in time. Our expansive selection of denim allows customers to choose fits that embody their most authentic selves. Tonight we're celebrating our individuality and recognizing the happiness and community that a pair of denim can bring."

The Pacsun Fall 2022 denim catalogue embraces emerging aesthetics like unisex, 90's nostalgia and loose-fitting designs. All fresh styles across men's, women's and unisex categories are available to shop at www.Pacsun.com.

Event Images - Grace VanderWaal & Event Images - Atmosphere & Other

*Photo Credit: Michael Simon

Pacsun Images:

- Event images and video content

- #MyDenimStory campaign imagery and video

Pacsun Denim Bear NFT (PRNewswire)

Pacsun President, Brieane (Brie) Olson (L), Pacsun Co-CEO, Alfred Chang (R) (PRNewswire)

Pacsun Logo (PRNewswire)

